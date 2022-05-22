Kylie Jenner Wears Black D&G Dress In Italy Before Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding

Another day, another Dolce & Gabbana look! Kylie Jenner posted snaps of a sexy '90s inspired look the night before sister Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker.

May 22, 2022 12:55PM EDT
Image Credit: MEGA

Kylie Jenner, 24, looked sensational in a fitted black Dolce & Gabbana dress! The makeup mogul rocked another archive piece from the legendary Italian label in Portofino, Italy on Saturday, May 21 — a day before her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s wedding celebration with Travis Barker. Kylie showed off the spaghetti strap, lingerie-inspired ‘fit in a series of Instagram photos as she posed in what appeared to be Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana‘s Italian villa.

The right slip-style number featured an imprinted floral pattern throughout and a v-shape neckline. She added a gloved shrug over top, and layered bold, jeweled bracelets in blue, gold and silver on each of her wrists. “Dining in Dolce,” Kylie captioned her first series of photos, followed by a second post outdoors, also showing off her bold drop earrings. She simply added a black heart to the second image.

Earlier in the day, the Hulu reality star documented her glam, which appeared to be ’90s inspired like the outfit. She opted to put her dark locks in an up-do, leaving one piece curled out to frame her face. Kylie blinked in the video to give her millions of followers a look at her smoked out cat-shaped eyeliner, paired with an otherwise neutral eye, peachy blush and dark nude lip.

The Kardashian clan have been spotted out-and-about in Portofino (wearing all D&G, may we add) in the days leading up to the big wedding. Kylie joined sister Kourtney and the rest of her family for a scenic lunch at a nearby fishing village on the afternoon of Saturday, May 21, with her daughter Stormi Webster, 4, in tow! Kylie also rocked another slip style dress, this time in taupe with a red floral print, as she posed for photos against the picture-perfect backdrop. Stormi even showed off her photography skills, snapping a few photos of her stunning mama!

