‘This Is Us’ Recap: The Pearsons Say Goodbye To Rebecca & Fan-Faves Return

Rebecca’s health has taken a turn for the worse. As she lies in bed, she dreams that she’s on a train. William shows up to guide her through the train. Rebecca doesn’t want to leave just yet. “I’m waiting for someone,” she says.

Phillip arrives at Kevin’s house with Jack and Hailey. He’s already talked to Kate. She is boarding a plane from London as soon as possible. Kate will get to Kevin’s place in the morning.

Deja Is Pregnant

Deja reveals she’s pregnant to Randall. She hasn’t told her boyfriend yet. Only Randall knows, and he promises to keep it a secret. Randall can’t resist telling Beth, who already knows Deja’s pregnant without her even saying a word.

Rebecca’s nurse rushes out of Rebecca’s room and tells Kevin and Randall that it’s time to start saying goodbye. Rebecca likely won’t make it through the night. Randall and Kevin give Phillip a look. Kate still isn’t here. Kevin and Randall FaceTime Kate while she’s on the plane. Kate is understandably upset. “Tell her that I’m on her way,” Kate stresses to her brothers.

Beth decides to say goodbye to Rebecca first. In Rebecca’s dream, she spots Beth on the train. Beth tells Rebecca that she was always trying to do her “best impression” of Rebecca as a mother. She thanks Rebecca for everything, especially for raising Randall. “I’ve got him now,” Beth says.

While making her way through the train, Rebecca comes across Dr. K, who is serving as the bartender. Rebecca brings up the fact that Kate’s not here. He has more words of wisdom for Rebecca just as he did all those years ago. “You’re as tough as they come, Rebecca Pearson,” Dr. K says, before adding that she’s earned her rest.

More family members begin to say goodbye, including Sophie, Toby, Annie, and more. Almost everyone goes to bed, save for Randall and Kevin. They make their way to their mother’s room, just the two of them.

Malik gets to Kevin’s house while Deja is asleep, confirming that these two are endgame. Malik is ready for parenthood with Deja. “I’ve loved you since I was 16. I wanna marry you. I wanna have this baby with you,” Malik says.

The episode actually begins with a family of 5 riding in the car. One of the kids in the car is named Marcus, who is trying to find a cure for pancreatic cancer in the present day. The night of the car accident is the same night that Jack died. Jack, still in his ash-covered clothes, introduces himself to the father, played by Dule Hill. Jack tries to make small talk by the coffee. The father says Jack is “pretty much catching me on the worst night of my life.”

In the present day, the kids of the family in the car accident bring up their family motto. The family motto is the same thing Dr. K told Jack all those years ago. Turns out, Jack’s doctor was saving Marcus as Jack was dying. While Jack went into cardiac arrest, Marcus was coding. By the time the doctor got back downstairs after saving Marcus, Jack was already dead. Marcus grows up to make a breakthrough in Alzheimer’s research.

Rebecca Dies

On the train car, Rebecca’s still not ready to go. She’s still waiting for someone. Rebecca makes it through the night so Kate can get to her side. The Big Three say their goodbyes and tell their mother that they love her.

William leaves Rebecca alone in the caboose car. When she lays back on the bed, Jack is there waiting for her. Rebecca is able to die peacefully with everyone she loves surrounding her.