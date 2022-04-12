‘This Is Us’ Star Sterling K. Brown Admits Randall Is ‘Not Ready’ For Rebecca’s Death

The Big Three are well aware that their mother’s health is only going to get worse. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley about if their characters are emotionally prepared for what’s ahead.

The Pearson matriarch has been diagnosed with dementia, and the family knows that Rebecca’s health will continue to deteriorate. This Is Us fans know this will ultimately build to the flash-forward where Rebecca is on her deathbed. The Pearson kids have already lost their father and Randall’s lost both of his biological parents as well, so are they emotionally ready to lose their mother?

“There’s been a lot of loss in Randall’s life and I think, each time it takes him off guard,” Sterling K. Brown told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the This Is Us PaleyFest event. “This is probably the longest time he’s had to prepare for it, which makes it easier and harder at the same time because you have to see your mom suffer.”

He continued, “I don’t think he’s ready. As evidenced by what happens in 16, I don’t think he’s ready. I think he wants to keep everything and everyone alive and well for as long as possible. And the idea that he can’t do that, it’s one of those things that can be triggering for him when his need to control things is ripped from him, and he realizes that he never really had control to begin with. That can mess with Randall in an interesting way, so I’m curious to see how he deals with it this time around.”

Justin Hartley noted that Kevin is “preparing” himself for Rebecca’s health decline by taking the lead in the family. “I don’t know if you’re ever ready for something like that, but I think he’s preparing for it in this way… I think he’s seeing himself, whether it’s true or not, as the person who sort of has to take the reins and be the leader, whatever that means. I think he’s doing that because I think that helps him deal with it. It gives him a purpose. He’s going to make sure the family stays together. He’s going to make sure that he visits his nieces and nephews, all of that. I think he’s going to take all of that on and I think that’s how he’s kind of dealing with it,” Justin revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Rebecca recently sat down with her three children to talk about her health. She stressed that Miguel would be the one to make healthcare decisions for her when she could not. If Miguel isn’t able to do so, then Kate will be the one to make the calls. Rebecca explained her decision, and both Randall and Kevin were understanding of Rebecca’s choice.

This Is Us will celebrate 100 episodes on April 12. The hit NBC series is currently in the midst of its sixth and final season. This Is Us airs Tuesdays on NBC.