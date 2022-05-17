Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes Alongside Ethan Hawke On The Set Of Their New Movie

Julia Roberts is a Pretty Woman! The A-list actress, 54, looked phenomenal while rocking a pair of daisy dukes on May 17. She was spotted for the first time on set of her new film Leave The World Behind. Julia was all smiles as she chatted with her costar, Ethan Hawke, as the pair worked alongside one another on the Smithtown, New York set.

The Oscar-winning star flashed her gorgeous huge smile while on set of the upcoming drama. Julia showcased her long, slender legs in the cut-off denim shorts which she paired with a button down blue shirt, brown floppy sandals, and a wide straw hat.

Julia’s signature dark tresses were styled in loose, beachy waves which fell past her shoulders. She was wearing minimal makeup which highlighted her natural beauty. The Ocean’s Eleven star completed her laid-back look with a pair of dark aviator shades and few pieces of dainty jewelry. Ethan looked casual in a checkered green and white shirt with dark board shorts, and flip flops.

View Related Gallery Stars Over 40 In Daisy Dukes Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke pictured filming a beach scene at the "Leave The World Behind" set in Long Island , New York. Pictured: Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke Ref: SPL5310790 170522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

The Netflix film is an adaptation of Rumaan Alam‘s acclaimed novel and the pair are set to star in the pandemic drama alongside Mahershala Ali. Industry star Myha’la Herrold also joined the cast and will play Mahershala’s daughter as Ethan portrays Julia’s husband in the movie. Filming began in Long Island last month for the film which centers around a white family of home renters whose stay is interrupted after a blackout hits New York City. Following a series of bizarre occurrences outside due to the blackout, tensions between families eventually rise when a Black family who owns the property returns home to their summer cottage.