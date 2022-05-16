Chloë Sevigny Stuns In Sheer Wedding Dress To Marry Sinisa Mackovic 2 Years After Courthouse Wedding

Chloe Sevigny and her husband Sinisa Mackovic had a stunning wedding ceremony on Sunday, May 15, over two years after they tied the knot at a courthouse in New York City. This time, the actress, 47, and the Croatian art gallery director, 40, said “I do” in front of their family and friends in Chloe’s hometown of Darien, Connecticut. Chloe, as seen in THESE PHOTOS, wore a sheer white dress with a ruffled top for her special day. She had on a veil while she was escorted down the aisle by her brother Paul Sevigny at Talmadge Hill Community Church, but removed it when she and Sinisa sat on the top of a convertible that drove away from the church with a “Just Married” sign on the back as their loved ones watched and cheered.

Sinisa dressed to the nines for his second wedding day to Chloe, as well. He wore a black tuxedo with matching pants and a bowtie. Sinisa looked so handsome as he kissed his bride outside the church for some immaculate wedding shots. The couple’s 2-year-old son, Vanja, was there dressed in a navy and white sailor outfit. Vanja stood in the front row and watched his parents get married again and share a romantic kiss on the outside steps of the church.

Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne was a bridesmaid at the wedding, according to Daily Mail. Other famous attendees included Sonic Youth bassist Kim Gordon, actress/designer Tara Subkoff, filmmaker William Strobeck, and Gang Gang Dance frontwoman Lizzi Bougatsos. The reception reportedly took place at the Waveny House in New Canaan, CT where Chloe changed into a white minidress and a sheer lace skirt.

Chloe shared a gorgeous snapshot of the couple at their wedding to Instagram. In her caption, the Girl From Plainville actress referred to the nuptials as “the greatest day of my life.” “So blessed to finally share our love and commitment with friends and family,” Chloe wrote. “So many people put so much work into making it just perfect, so from the bottom of my bursting heart, thank you.”

Chloe and Sinisa first got married at New York City Hall on March 9, 2020, just days before the country went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They welcomed their son two months later.