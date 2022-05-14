Lil Keed: 5 Things About The Atlanta Rapper Dead At 24

Rapper Lil Keed died on May 13 2022, at the young age of 24. The passing was confirmed by his brother Lil Gotit (née Semaja Zair Render) around 1:30 in the morning after speculation of the rapper’s death started spreading on social media, according to XXL. Lil Keed, born Raqhid Jevon Render, was was set to play a show in North Carolina on May 14, according to The Independent. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

“Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy #ImaHoldthisShitDown,” his brother wrote on his Instagram page, featuring a photo of him and Lil Keed.

Lil Keed released two albums in 2018 titled Trapped on Cleveland 2 and Keed Talk to ‘Em. In 2019, he released Long Live Mexico, and his last project before his death was 2020’s Trapped on Cleveland 3. His most notable hit is his song “Nameless,” which currently has over 33 million views on Youtube. Other artists he’s collaborated with have been Travis Scott and Chris Brown.

“Keed’s divergent sound captured fans’ attention as he paired his melodic flair with sing-song flows and falsetto voice throughout his rhymes. A consummate example of rap’s new-age sound,” XXL described of his talents and influence. Lil Keed, whose real name was Raqhid Jevon Render, led an eventful life. Find out more about the Atlanta based artist here.

1. Lil Keed Was Discovered by Young Thug

Young Thug, who founded the Atlanta based record label Young Stoner Records, took note of Lil Keed in 2018 after hearing his mixtape, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. “He’s just a great person at heart. He’s real pure-hearted. He teaches you stuff. He gives you game. He helps his people. That’s why I love him so much. Every time we’re with him is a great time,” Lil Keed said of Young Thug in a 2020 interview with Complex. They were reportedly very close, with Young Thug even referring to Lil Keed as his “oldest son,” according to HotNewHipHop. The two even grew up in the same neighborhood in Atlanta, according to The Fader.

2. Lil Keed’s Brother is Also a Famous Rapper

Lil Keed reportedly has six siblings, according to Pitchfork. His younger brother, Lil Gotit, has also made his name as a rapper in the Atlanta nightclub scene, and Lil Keed got inspired to rap by watching his little brother in the studio. In 2019, they released the tack “Drop the Top” together. “I got my big brother for life ain’t nothing stopping us,” Lil Gotit told Hypebeast.

“Gotit, he one of them dudes. He don’t give a f**k what nobody say. He don’t care. So I get that from him a lot,” Lil Keed said when asked about what he learned from having his brother in the industry with him. “I’m more of a people person than he is. He rather hang around his own. He stay to himself. He don’t really like hanging around a lot of folks. I be out there. I be having fun. I be vibed out,” he added.

3. Lil Keed Left Behind a Daughter

Lil Keed had a young daughter named Naychur with his girlfriend Quana Bandz, who he met in eleventh grade. Quana posted a heartbreaking tribute to the late rapper on her Instagram account.

“The most important thing I want my fans to know is that I’m doing all this s**t for my f**king daughter. They know this. I have my daughter on my page every day, all day long. I spend all my time with my daughter,” Lil Keed said when asked about what important thing fans should know about him.

4. Lil Keed Got Inspired to Rap After the Death of a Friend

Lil Keed started his rap career at the age of 16 after the death of his close Rudy friend in 2016. “It was like, ‘He’s young and he’s gone.’ He ain’t even lived no type of life and it got took away. It opened my eyes up like, I gotta do something different. Can’t go out like that.” Lil Keed said when asked how he first got into rapping.

5. Lil Keed Caught Drake’s Attention

In 2019, Drake reportedly reached out to Lil Keed to compliment him on his music. “You the only person I listen to right now, you inspire me.” Lil Keed claimed Drake said to him. The two kept in touch occasionally, and Drake came to Lil Keed’s show in 2020. On May 14 2022, Drake posted a photo of Lil Keed on his Instagram story, paying tribute to his death.