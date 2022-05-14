Ty Dolla $ign Calls Kendrick Lamar’s New Album The ‘Craziest’ He’s Ever Heard

Ty Dolla $ign, 40, is giving credit to Kendrick Lamar and his highly-anticipated new album. The singer called the fellow musician’s latest release, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, one of the “craziest” albums he’s ever had, during an appearance at the Smirnoff Lemonades Lounge ahead of his headlining performance at the Billboard MusicCon on behalf of Smirnoff and Smirnoff Lemonade on May 14. He also mentioned the fact that he would love to collaborate with the talented hip hop artist just as he did in the past.

“I want to work with Kendrick [Lamar] again. He just dropped one of the craziest albums I’ve ever heard in my life,” Ty EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in an interview. “So shout out to him.”

The songwriter is known for collaborating with many artists since he broke into the music industry around 2007, including Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Omarion, Fifth Harmony, Jason Derulo, and more, but in addition to Kendrick, there’s still even more he’d like to work with. “I would love to work with Lil Baby, which I haven’t worked with yet,” he continued to tell HL. “Many more for sure. I’m going to just keep on working until it’s said and done.”

View Related Gallery Kendrick Lamar: See Photos Of The Rapper In Concert & More Kendrick Lamar New Years Eve at Drai's Nightclub, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - 31 Dec 2016 EXCLUSIVE: Kendrick Lamar and girlfriend Whitney Alford on vacation visit the Colosseum in Rome. The famous rapper arrived with his girlfriend and family friends early in the morning but the Colosseum was already packed with tourists. Lamar turned with the hood of the sweatshirt over his head, so as not to be recognized, but with such a huge bodyguard it did not go unnoticed. After they visited the Roman Forums. Then they had lunch in a restaurant in Trastevere. After lunch they went to admire the view of Rome from the Gianicolo hill. 22 Apr 2018 Pictured: kendrick lamar. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA206743_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

As far as what’s he’s been up to lately, Ty confirmed he’s currently working on “a couple of features” but he can’t quite give anything away just yet. “There’s definitely been a couple of features that I’ve been doing with the goats,” he said. “I’ll just put it like that and I’m super excited about that. I’m not going to say any names yet, but you guys already know what we’re doing over here, so be on the lookout for that.”

Ty also talked about his recent collaboration with Motown to create EZMNY Records. “EZMNY Records is going to be one of the greatest labels of this generation,” he promised. “I’ve been working on it for a long time. It’s always been one of my dreams. So me and my partner, Shawn Barron, linked up and we were able to sign one of my favorite artists, Leon Thomas, who I’ve been looking at for a while now. I’m super excited about it, his album is incredible. They just actually sent me the video for the first single that’s going to drop like in a couple of weeks. So I’m super excited.”