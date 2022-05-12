Kim Kardashian Mocks Kris Humphries With Joke That Their Nuptials Were A ‘Gay Wedding’

In the fall of 2021, the KarJenner family’s close friend, Simon Huck, got married, and Kim Kardashian gave a speech at his rehearsal dinner. On the May 12 episode of The Kardashians, Kim was preparing for the upcoming nuptials by trying out different potential outfits. She also ran part of her rehearsal dinner speech by Scott Disick and some of her glam team members.

“I feel like after SNL the pressure is mounting,” she admitted. “So I think I’ll say something along the lines of, ‘I love a gay wedding. I haven’t been to one since my second wedding!'” Kim cracked up after making the quip, which was directed toward her ex, Kris Humphries. Kim and Kris got married in August 2011 and she infamously filed for divorce just 72 days later.

Following the split, things were extremely contentious between Kim and Kris, as he tried to get the marriage annulled on the grounds of fraud. Kris claimed that Kim only married him for publicity for her reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, a judge found there was no evidence to support this claim. Kim and Kris finally reached a divorce settlement in April 2013, and the divorce was finalized that June. Days later, Kim gave birth to North West, her first child with Kanye West.

While Kris has mostly been out of the spotlight since his split from Kim, he did open up about the marriage in a 2019 essay. “One thing that really bothers me is whenever people say my marriage was fake,” Kris admitted. “There’s definitely a lot about that world that is not entirely real, but our actual relationship was 100 percent real. When it was clear it wasn’t working…what can I say? It sucked.”

Kris also admitted to going through a “dark time” due to all the hate he got after the divorce, and the fact that he became known as “that guy from TV,” rather than a basketball player. “I was never a person who wanted to be famous,” he concluded. “I’m a guy from Minnesota who loves the game of basketball.”