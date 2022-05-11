Jane Fonda Debuts Red Hair Makeover On ‘Book Club 2’ Set: Before & After Photos

Jane Fonda, 84, flaunted a brand new hair color May 11! The actress was photographed walking around Villa Borghese Park in Rome, Italy with noticeably new red tresses as she filmed her upcoming movie Book Club 2. She wore a blazer with multi-colored flowers all over it and a yellow and black lapel and black pants during the outing.

The beauty also rocked sunglasses and a necklace as well as black boots as she carried a yellow jacket and black purse. She had her arm locked in another woman’s at one point and looked relaxed as she had a conversation during the work-filled day. Her blazer was also getting fixed by what appeared to be a person working in wardrobe as she prepared to act out her scenes.

Jane’s upcoming feature Book Club 2 is a sequel to the comedy Book Club, starring Jane, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, who played characters that meet up in a book club and read Fifty Shades of Grey. As the film, which is directed by Bill Holderman, goes on, the women then start to change the way they view personal relationships. The sequel’s filming was delayed due to the COVID pandemic but it is reportedly expected to be released later in 2022.

View Related Gallery Jane Fonda -- PICS Jane Fonda Women's Media Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 01 Nov 2018 Wearing Gucci Jane Fonda, the protagonist of the sequel Book Club 2, on the set and while holding up the microphone after filming. we'Book Club 2' on set filming, Rome, Italy - 11 May 2022

Before Jane got attention for her new red hair makeover on the set of Book Club 2, she wowed in a glamorous photoshoot for Glamour. She posed in various looks, including a fitted long-sleeved black dress and a light pink and gold blazer with a long black scalloped skirt. She also gave an in-depth personal interview in the feature.

“I didn’t have very much confidence in myself, and it never occurred to me to give myself any kind of label that was positive,” she said of her past mindset in the interview. “Also, I tended to gravitate toward people who were smarter and braver and morally stronger than I was. I always aspired to be more like them, but I never could imagine that I was like them.” Shen said that an epiphany and reflection on herself led to her being “brave” and taking more care of her body at her age.