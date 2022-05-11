Halle Bailey Channels ‘Little Mermaid’s Ariel In Stunning Green Bikini During Tropical Getaway

Halle Bailey, 22, was gorgeous in her most recent swimsuit look! The actress posed in a light green bikini as she stood in the ocean during a tropical getaway, in her latest Instagram photos. She had her hair in beads and gave slight smiles to the camera as she looked forward in one photo and turned around and placed one hand on her head in another.

“when your bathing suit matches the water,” Halle captioned the pic along with a wave and fish emoji. It didn’t take long for her fans to share their compliments on the post. “Beauty,” one fan wrote while another compared her to Ariel from the Disney movie Little Mermaid. “the little mermaid in her natural habitat 🤩🐚🪸🌊,” the fan shared. A third supporter called her an “awesome beauty” and a fourth pointed out how “stunning” she is.

Halle’s mermaid-like pics are fitting since she’s set to portray Ariel in the upcoming musical fantasy film The Little Mermaid. It’s a live-adaptation of the 1989 Disney movie and will also star other notable names like Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina. It’s set to be released in May 2023 and although some critics gave backlash about a black actress playing the role of Ariel, Halle revealed she doesn’t pay attention to the negativity.

View Related Gallery Chloe X Halle -- PICS Halle Bailey, left, and Chloe Bailey of "Chloe x Halle" pose for a portrait at RMC Studio in Los Angeles People Chloe x Halle, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Dec 2017 Halle Bailey, left, and Chloe Bailey, of Chloe x Halle, arrive at the Kids Choice Awards, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif 2022 Kids Choice Awards - Arrivals, Santa Monica, United States - 09 Apr 2022

“I feel like I’m dreaming and I’m just grateful and I don’t pay attention to the negativity,” she told Variety in 2019. “I just feel like this role was something bigger than me and greater and it’s going to be beautiful. I’m just so excited to be a part of it.”

When Halle’s not wowing with pics or epic movie roles, she’s doing so with her music. She is one half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle, which also includes her sister Chloe Bailey. The duo has earned five Grammy nominations as of 2022 and have released two studio albums, including one in 2018 and one in 2020. They’ve also toured with some very high-profile artists such as Beyonce, Andra Day, and JAY-Z.