Diane Keaton, 76, Gushes Over Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon, 18: He’s ‘Gorgeous’

Diane Keaton is never afraid to call it like it is! During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 76-year-old actress noted how “gorgeous” Reese Witherspoon‘s 18-year-old son Deacon Phillipe is — after mistaking him for someone else!

Ellen DeGeneres called out the Annie Hall actress on her show by first showing how a Nov. 2021 Instagram video Diane posted incorrectly identified Deacon as Leonardo DiCaprio. “Talk about beauty, Leonardo DiCaprio, give me a break, even when he was a kid,” Diane said in the video, which featured a slide show of men she found attractive.

After the host pointed out Diane’s mistake, she replied, “Oh I made that mistake, whoops, but look at him. That’s gorgeous. How old is he now?” “Too young for you,” Ellen hilariously responded, noting that Reese’s son was still a “child” who does “look similar to Leo.” The Something’s Gotta Give actress then joked that perhaps Deacon would like to “get to know” her. Ellen laughed, then joking with Diane about her love for men in general throughout her life. “You like men so much,” she said. “You are such a connoisseur of men. You are.” One of those younger men who actually loves Diane is one Justin Bieber, 28, who recently featured the First Wives Club actress in his video for “Ghost.” According to Diane, working with the singer was “so much fun” calling him “gorgeous and genius.”