Diane Keaton, 76, Gushes Over Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon, 18: He’s ‘Gorgeous’

Diane Keaton is never afraid to call it like it is! During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 76-year-old actress noted how “gorgeous” Reese Witherspoon‘s 18-year-old son Deacon Phillipe is — after mistaking him for someone else!
Ellen DeGeneres called out the Annie Hall actress on her show by first showing how a Nov. 2021 Instagram video Diane posted incorrectly identified Deacon as Leonardo DiCaprio. “Talk about beauty, Leonardo DiCaprio, give me a break, even when he was a kid,” Diane said in the video, which featured a slide show of men she found attractive.
After the host pointed out Diane’s mistake, she replied, “Oh I made that mistake, whoops, but look at him. That’s gorgeous. How old is he now?”
“Too young for you,” Ellen hilariously responded, noting that Reese’s son was still a “child” who does “look similar to Leo.” The Something’s Gotta Give actress then joked that perhaps Deacon would like to “get to know” her.
Ellen laughed, then joking with Diane about her love for men in general throughout her life. “You like men so much,” she said. “You are such a connoisseur of men. You are.”
One of those younger men who actually loves Diane is one Justin Bieber, 28, who recently featured the First Wives Club actress in his video for “Ghost.” According to Diane, working with the singer was “so much fun” calling him “gorgeous and genius.”
“It was one of the most pleasant experiences of my life,” she added, also recalling how she was first introduced to the “Peaches” singer in 2015 on Ellen’s show. “Well that was fun,” she said about the experience. “I loved it.”
In the video, Diane played Justin’s mother and the two were in the process of grieving Diane’s husband and Justin’s father. In the end, Diane finally gets closure as she dumps her husband’s ashes in the ocean and meets a new man at the beach.
Justin and Diane announced the team-up in separate social media posts on Oct. 6. “AM I DREAMING???” she captioned the video of her living it up alongside Justin. “WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!”