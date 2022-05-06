Tom Parker’s Wife Shares How They Told Daughter, 2, That Singer Was Dying: ‘She Was Confused’

When speaking for the first time since Tom Parker’s death from brain cancer, Kelsey Parker revealed how she was ‘honest’ with their two young children about how ‘daddy’s really not coming back.’

May 6, 2022 11:46AM EDT
Singer Tom Parker of The Wanted performs at KiSS 92.5's Wham Bam at the Molson Amphitheatre on Thursday, August 16, 2012, in Toronto. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
This Aug. 22, 2012 photo shows members of the British boy band "The Wanted", from left, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran, Max George, Tom Parkerand Nathan Sykes posing for a portrait at JetBlue's T5 at JFK International Airport in New York. The Wanted, who had a hit this year with the party jam “Glad You Came,” are up against fellow brish band One Direction, Canadian sensation Carly Rae Jepsen, R&B singer Frank Ocean and pop-rockers fun. for best new artist at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 6. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
Kelsey Parker, the widow of Tom Parker, shared how she broke the news to their two young children that Tom, 33, was nearing the end of his life. The Wanted singer passed away on March 30, following a battle with brain cancer, and Kelsey revealed the struggles of trying to convey this harsh reality to children who have no understanding of death. “I’ve been really honest, I’ve taken advice, Bodhi is only 19 months old, and he has no clue,” Kelsey said when appearing on ITV’s Loose Women on Friday (May 6), per The Mirror. Kelsey said that with her two-year-old daughter, Aurelia, it was “really difficult and she was really confused.”

“I did say to her he wouldn’t be coming home from the hospice, and on the Wednesday when he did die, I was leaving to go to the hospice, and I just said to her, ‘I’ve got to go to make sure the angels take daddy,’” said Kelsey. “This is the advice I got – to be honest. I said, ‘Dad’s dead, and he’s not coming back.’ So she’s still trying to digest that.”

Kelsey also shared that her young daughter asks every day if “daddy’s at an appointment” and has asked Kelsey’s mother, “So, is daddy really not coming back?” Tom’s widow also revealed that the young girl was “very worried” when Kelsey left the house to appear on Loose Women. “So today I’ve said, ‘I’m going on TV today, and we are going to talk about daddy because everyone needs to remember daddy.’”

Tom passed away “peacefully” at the end of March, according to Kelsey’s announcement on Instagram. The Wanted singer was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in October 2020 and spent the next two years fighting. Sadly, he eventually lost the struggle. “Our hearts are broken,” wrote Kelsey. “Tom was the centre of our world, and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.”

“It is with deepest sadness that we are here today, but I’m goin to try and say something from us boys that will make you smile about Tom,” said Max George, Tom’s bandmate in The Wanted, during the Apr. 19 funeral for his friend. “His love for music and strive for success outmatched any of us. His feistiness outmatched anyone on the planet.”

