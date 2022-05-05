NIcki Minaj Proudly Shows Off Her Thin Waist & Admits Her ‘Big’ Chest Is ‘Misleading’ For Her Body

Nicki Minaj looked incredible when she showed off her tiny waist in a new video where she admitted that having a big chest is "misleading."

May 5, 2022 9:50AM EDT
It’s no secret that Nicki Minaj has a fabulous figure and she proved that in a new Instagram video. The 39-year-old rapper posted a video of herself sitting down while showing off her bare stomach and waist while rocking a cropped T-shirt and sheer underwear.

Nicki posted the video with the caption, “Big boobs can be very fkng misleading.” In the video, Nicki’s toned abs and small waist were on display while one arm pushed up her shirt to hold up her chest.

Nicki showed off her figure again, just recently, when she stepped out on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala. Nicki rocked a head-to-toe black ensemble by Riccardo Tisci from Burberry featuring a super plunging, strapless bustier top with a pair of skintight leggings.

Her peplum top was covered in feathers that led into a long skirt that cascaded around her in layers of ruffled tulle. Her waist was cinched in with a massive gold belt and she topped her look off with a leather baseball cap and headband.

Nicki addressed her chest again, as she told LaLa Anthony on the red carpet, “The only unplanned thing about my look is my boobs popping out, because they made my cup size a little small.” She continued to joke, “Enjoy these ti**ies, ’cause y’all ain’t gonna see that ever again.”

Despite having a bit of a wardrobe malfunction, Nicki still managed to look gorgeous in this outfit on the red carpet.

