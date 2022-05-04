Tom Cruise Is Dapper In A Suit At ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Premiere: Photos

Tom Cruise arrived in style at the May 4 Top Gun: Maverick world premiere! The 59-year-old actor touched down on the USS Midway in San Diego, California, in a helicopter adorned with the Top Gun: Maverick logo. He looked as handsome as ever as he posed on the red carpet wearing a smart-looking navy suit, matching vest, and black dress shoes. A white dress shirt and blue tie completed his look.

And if it seems like you have been hearing about Top Gun for a while, it’s because you have. The movie, starring Miles Teller, 35, Jennifer Connelly, 51, Jon Hamm, 51, Glen Powell, 33, Lewis Pullman, 29, Ed Harris, 71, and Val Kilmer, 62, was filmed between 2018 and 2019. The original premiere date of June 24, 2020 got pushed back four times amid the coronavirus pandemic. The movie is set to premiere in theaters for the public on May 27.

Top Gun: Maverick is the long-awaited sequel to the original 1986 Top Gun film. Tom will reprise his iconic role of Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell alongside Val Kilmer, who will return as Maverick’s rival, Commander Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. Apparently, Tom had a huge helping hand in making sure Val came back for the sequel. “He said, ‘We have to have Val, we have to have him back. We have to have him in the film,’” the film’s director, Jerry Bruckheimer, 61, told People in August 2021. “He was the driving force. We all wanted him, but Tom was really adamant that if he’s going to make another Top Gun, Val had to be in it.”

Tom Cruise Mission: Impossible - Fallout global premiere in Paris, France - 12 Jul 2018 US actor Tom Cruise poses in front of the Eiffel tower for the global premiere of 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' in Paris, France, 12 July 2018. The movie will be released in French theaters on 01 August. Impressed Tom Cruise applauded a group of enthusiastic young fans who serenaded him with the theme from Top Gun in South Africa. The Hollywood superstar put his hand on his heart, smiled and waved as he was greeted by singing locals in the bush town of Hoedspruit, Limpopo, on March 5. Cruise is filming the next Mission: Impossible in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Jon, who plays Vice in the movie, said the wait will be worth it for fans. “This is a movie that you want to see in theaters. It feels like a welcome back to the theaters, after a couple years of pause that we were all on,” he previously told Entertainment Tonight. “I think when people start seeing this in the theaters, and they see it big and loud, and they understand what kind of experience it is, they’re gonna forget about the last two years.”

The premiere comes weeks after Tom was spotted in South Africa while filming the latest installment of Mission Impossible, which he originally starred in in 1996. Photos of him looking just as he did when he was filming the original Top Gun showed him smiling at and applauding fans who sang the movie’s theme song.