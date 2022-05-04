Pam Anderson Looks Every Inch The Broadway Star With Curly Hair & Red Lips After ‘Chicago’

Pamela Anderson always makes a statement no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did when she left the Ambassador Theatre in New York City on May 3, after her Broadway performance. The 54-year-old plays Roxie Hart in Chicago and she looked gorgeous when she had her platinum blonde hair down in voluminous curls with bright red lips.

Pam rocked a skintight black jumpsuit with a plunging scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The one-piece had halter straps that were lined with satin ruffles and the pants were tight on the thighs and flowed into straight legs. She accessorized her look with a pair of platform black sandals and black cat-eye sunglasses. Aside from her red lip, she rocked a bright red manicure and pedicure.

One thing we love about Pam is that she looks amazing with or without makeup. Whether she’s running errands or dressed to the nines for events, she still manages to look great.

One of our favorite looks from Pam without makeup was when she grabbed some coffee in Malibu while wearing a long, flowy maxi dress. Pamela kept her blonde hair down in natural waves while her face was completely fresh without a drop of makeup.

As for her outfit, she threw on a spaghetti strap white cotton maxi dress with an eyelet, scalloped hemline. The dress featured skinny spaghetti straps and a low-cut fitted bodice, while the rest of the dress featured ruffled tiers.