Pam Anderson Looks Every Inch The Broadway Star With Curly Hair & Red Lips After ‘Chicago’

Pam Anderson looked fabulous when she rocked platinum blonde curly hair & a bold red lip after her Broadway performance in 'Chicago.'

By:
May 4, 2022 10:00AM EDT
Pamela Anderson Lambertz Monday Night, Cologne, Germany - 28 Jan 2019
New York City, NY - Model and actress Pamela Anderson greats fans as she leaves the theater after her performance in “Chicago The Musical.” Pictured: Pamela Anderson BACKGRID USA 3 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Actor Pamela Anderson appears on stage during the curtain call for her Broadway debut playing "Roxie Hart" in "Chicago" at the Ambassador Theatre, in New YorkPamela Anderson "Chicago" Broadway Debut, New York, United States - 12 Apr 2022
Image Credit: VEGAN / BACKGRID

Pamela Anderson always makes a statement no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did when she left the Ambassador Theatre in New York City on May 3, after her Broadway performance. The 54-year-old plays Roxie Hart in Chicago and she looked gorgeous when she had her platinum blonde hair down in voluminous curls with bright red lips.

pamela anderson
Pamela Anderson looked stunning with voluminous, platinum blonde curls & a bright red lip while rocking a black jumpsuit after her Broadway show on May 3. (VEGAN / BACKGRID)

Pam rocked a skintight black jumpsuit with a plunging scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The one-piece had halter straps that were lined with satin ruffles and the pants were tight on the thighs and flowed into straight legs. She accessorized her look with a pair of platform black sandals and black cat-eye sunglasses. Aside from her red lip, she rocked a bright red manicure and pedicure.

pamela anderson
Pamela plays Roxie Hart in the Broadway show, ‘Chicago.’ (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

One thing we love about Pam is that she looks amazing with or without makeup. Whether she’s running errands or dressed to the nines for events, she still manages to look great.

One of our favorite looks from Pam without makeup was when she grabbed some coffee in Malibu while wearing a long, flowy maxi dress. Pamela kept her blonde hair down in natural waves while her face was completely fresh without a drop of makeup.

As for her outfit, she threw on a spaghetti strap white cotton maxi dress with an eyelet, scalloped hemline. The dress featured skinny spaghetti straps and a low-cut fitted bodice, while the rest of the dress featured ruffled tiers.

