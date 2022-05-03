Daniel Radcliffe Goes Shirtless & Transforms Into Weird Al In Wild First Trailer

Daniel Radcliffe nailed the look of “White and Nerdy,” to play none other than “Weird Al” Yankovic! The 32-year-old actor showed off his first look as the legendary parodist in the first teaser trailer for the upcoming movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on Tuesday, May 3. Daniel was the spitting image of a young Weird Al, 62, as the hit Madonna spoof “Like a Surgeon” played.

The trailer showed a build-up set for a true rockstar origin story, with lights going down and a cheering audience looking excited for the headliner to go onstage, only for it to cut to Daniel, shirtless with none other than an accordion (Al’s signature instrument) in the center of the stage. The actor also sported a wig that looks just like Weird Al’s signature curly hair, plus a mustache and some huge glasses. Other than the shirtless looks, Daniel also rocked some of the colorful button-downs that Al’s become known to wear, as well as a surgeon outfit (fitting for the song playing).

Besides Daniel’s Al rocking out on stage, it showed him taking swigs of whiskey, breakdancing, and cutting through forest trees. At one point, he asks, “Anyone got an accordion?” and three appear alongside him. “What can I say? I’m full of surprises,” he says near the end of the trailer.

The Harry Potter actor isn’t the only major actor appearing as a superstar in the movie. Weird features Rainn Wilson playing radio legend and Weird Al’s early supporter Dr. Demento. The movie will also star Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, as well as James Preston Rogers playing Hulk Hogan, per IMDb. While the trailer didn’t offer an official release date for the film, it’s expected to be available via The Roku Channel in the fall.

Weird is definitely one of the most exciting and interesting roles to see Daniel take on, but he’s been busy with plenty of other projects recently. He’s seem to taken a liking to comedy, as he performed alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum for the adventure comedy The Lost City, which was released in March.