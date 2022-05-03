Britney Spears Accuses Her Dad Of Ruining Her Sex Life: ‘He Made Me Feel Ugly’

Britney Spears, 40, is letting everyone know about the pressures she felt to be “perfect” and “pretty,” and is blaming her father, Jamie Spears, on negatively affecting her “confidence” and “sex life,” in a new post. The singer shared a gorgeous close-up photo of her younger self on Instagram on May 3 and added a caption that talked about her struggles with self image. She also said she was told she was “never good enough” during her 13-year conservatorship.

“13 was the age I actually felt kinda pretty … I think my rebellious days were due to the fact that I always had to be perfect and pretty 💅🏼 … then I went to the extremes and went wild and naughty 😈 😈 😈 … but in those rebellious days I honestly still felt hot as f*ck 🔥 🔥 🔥 !!!” she wrote in the beginning of the caption. “One thing the conservatorship did to me … and one of the things that hurt me the most … is that I was always being told I was fat and never good enough 😔 😔 😔 💔 💔 💔 !!!”

“My dad always made me feel like I had to try … try … try !!! BIG TIME !!!” she continued. “He ruined the deep seed of my existence … the seed that made me feel beautiful like when I was 13 … my confidence … my swag … my inner dialogue … and yes even my sex life 🙊 🙊 🙊 … all completely ruined !!! He made me feel ugly … therefore I was 😢 😢 😢 !!! Trust me … feeling pretty is a whole different world … I know because I’ve witnessed both !!! If that makes some people feel uncomfortable … GOOD … uncomfortable conversation is great !!!”

View Related Gallery Britney Spears' Sexiest Photos: See The 'Stronger' Singer's Hottest Pics Britney Spears performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“The moment the conservatorship was over … I felt so good about myself !!!” she added. “And guess what … I stopped trying so damn hard and yes I entered a whole new world 🌱 🌱 🌱 !!! I felt beautiful … therefore I was 💗 💗 💗 !!!”

The “…Baby One More Time” crooner went on to mention the “psychological damage” she feels she suffered. “I might feel that way but the psychological damage from my dad and EVERY SINGLE F*CKING person who went along with it will always be there 🤬🤬🤬 !!! What you think … therefore you are !!! I kinda feel 13 again 🤷🏼‍♀️ 🤷🏼‍♀️ 🤷🏼‍♀️ 😉 😉 😉 !!!” she exclaimed.

This isn’t the first time Britney has spoken out against one of her family members since her conservatorship ended in June 2021. The pop star has also blasted her mom Lynne Spears and her sister Jamie-Lynn Spears in previous posts and even said she thought they “should be in jail” at one point for the way they allegedly treated her.

“Honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me…it was demoralizing and degrading!!” she wrote in Nov. “I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for …yes, including my church going mother!!!”