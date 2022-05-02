Sarah Jessica Parker Channels Carrie Bradshaw In Fancy Hat & Plaid Dress At Met Gala

Is even a true Met Gala without Sarah Jessica Parker? SJP made her first Met Gala appearance since 2018, and she certainly did not disappoint. The 57-year-old And Just Like That star looked stunning in a strapless black and white plaid dress with cinched waist and wide skirt.

Sarah Jessica paired her plaid dress with a Gilded Age-style hat that was black, white, and pink. The hat was designed by Philip Treacy. When it comes to any kind of headpiece, SJP always goes for it. Never forget the now iconic feathered headpiece Carrie wore to her first wedding to Big in Sex and the City: The Movie.

This latest appearance marks SJP’s 11th Met Gala. She made her Met Gala debut in 1995 just before Sex and the City made her a household name. Since then, the actress has brought her fashion A-game to each and every Met Gala.

For Sarah Jessica, the Met Gala isn’t just fashion’s biggest night. It’s an experience. One that she takes very, very seriously. “All I ever think about is the theme,” SJP told Vogue while looking back at some of her iconic Met looks. “Whenever I go to the Met, I don’t understand how everyone else didn’t spend 7 to 10 months working on it.”

She continued, “It would be so easy to find a beautiful dress to wear that night, like, that would be a great relief, like going on vacation! But that is not the assignment. The assignment is the theme. It is an assignment and you should interpret it, and it should be labor-intensive, and it should be challenging.”

SJP had the night off from her Broadway show Plaza Suite. The actress is headlining the production alongside her real-life hubby, Matthew Broderick. Plaza Suite was originally scheduled to begin previews on March 13, 2020, just one day after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

Once Plaza Suite wraps in the summer, Sarah Jessica will likely be stepping back into Carrie Bradshaw’s shoes for And Just Like That season 2. After a successful first season, the Sex and the City sequel series was renewed for a second season in March 2022. Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte’s journeys are far from over, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for the iconic ladies of New York City.