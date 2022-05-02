Lenny Kravitz Brings A Dash Of Rock & Roll To The Met Gala With Sexy Lace & Leather Outfit

Lenny Kravitz had just one question for the 2022 Met Gala: are you gonna go his way? Lenny, 57, attended the May 2 fashion extravaganza at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Though the gala was in support of the Costume Institute’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit, Lenny decided to do a throwback to the 2013 theme of “Punk: From Chaos to Couture.” The rock legend sported a gender-bending outfit that featured a sheer lace corset, embroidered lace sleeves, and a lace cape.

If that wasn’t enough, the “It Ain’t Over ‘Till It’s Over” rocker sported a pair of tight leather pants. Considering Lenny famously split his leather pants in 2015 during a show – and gave fans more than what they paid a ticket to see – he was tempting fate with this look. Actually, Lenny walked with confidence and charisma into the event. As for adhering to the theme, Lenny sported plenty of gold crucifixes and chains around his neck, bringing that “gilded glamour” in his own way.

Mesh seems to be Lenny’s favorite color. He attended the 2022 Grammy Awards wearing a mesh metal top. When walking down the red carpet at the Apr. 3 event, Lenny put his muscles on display in a shirt that was barely there. He also sported a pair of leather pants for the night, proving that when you have a look that works, don’t change it. One could think that these two outfits were related, with Lenny wearing silver to the Grammys and gold to the Met Gala.

View Related Gallery Met Gala Best Dressed 2022: Photos Of Blake Lively & More Vanessa Hudgens attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition, in New York 2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, United States - 02 May 2022 Blake Lively Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022 Wearing Atelier Versace

Leather hasn’t always been Lenny’s best friend. He famously experienced a wardrobe malfunction in 2015 while performing in Sweden. Lenny proved that he goes commando during shows, as he gave fans at Grona Lund, Stockholm’s biggest theme park, an intimate look. “Do I have any underwear on now? No. Thus the problems that I incur,” he told Mr. Porter in 2017. As for the pants themselves? “I didn’t rip them,” he said with a laugh. “They became ripped. It was fine. But it was a little cold in Sweden. I would’ve warmed it up a little, had I known.” Now, that’s why Lenny is the essence of cool.