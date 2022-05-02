Katy Perry Rocks Completely See-Through Black & White Gown To Met Gala

If there’s one thing for sure about Katy Perry, it is that she always makes a statement at the Met Gala and that’s exactly what she did this year. The 37-year-old celebrated the opening of ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ on May 2, when she wore a black and white Oscar de la Renta mini dress with a see-through bodice.

Katy’s dress featured a super short, tiny white bubble skirt that ended all the way at her hips and had a sheer black chiffon fabric draped over it. On one side of her chest, her breast was completely out with just a thin layer of lace covering it.

The back of the skirt featured a huge flower that flowed out into a long, bustle train and she accessorized with a chiffon headwrap, sheer gloves, and pointed-toe heels.

Katy is known for her outrageous outfits on the Met Gala steps and throughout the years she has worn quite the looks. How can we ever forget her look back in 2018 for the theme, ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.’ Katy wore a metallic gold Versace mini dress with a crystal overlay on top and a pair of massive, floor-length feathered angel wings.

Katy rocked yet another funky ensemble in 2019 when she channeled Lumiere from ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ The theme was ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion,’ and she nailed the theme in this custom Moschino silver beaded dress with a chandelier atop her head and around her waist. Later that night, she swapped her candelabra look for a giant cheeseburger costume at the after party.