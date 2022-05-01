Nancy Pelosi Makes Surprise Visit With Lawmakers To President Zelensky In Kyiv & Twitter Cheers

The House Speaker's trip makes her the highest-ranking US government official to visit Ukraine since Russia's invasion.

By:
May 1, 2022 1:32PM EDT
Nancy Pelosi
View gallery
Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, surrounded by her grandchildren and the children of other lawmakers, is sworn-in to reclaim the speakership in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 03 January 2019. Pelosi and the House of Representatives are expected to vote later today on a bill to re-open the government, which is in its 11th day of a partial shutdown. Nancy Pelosi becomes the next Speaker of the House, Washington, USA - 03 Jan 2019
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, during her visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 1, 2022. Photo via Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI U.S. House Speaker Pelosi Meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine - 01 May 2022
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Image Credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Off/UPI/Shutterstock

Nancy Pelosi made a surprise visit to Ukraine over the weekend to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and assure the people of his war-torn country that the United States backs them in their fight against Russia. The House Speaker, who led a congressional delegation in offering the support, became the highest-ranking US government official to visit Ukraine since Russia’s invasion more than two months ago.

In videos shared by Zelensky’s office, per CNBC, Pelosi, Zelensky and other lawmakers are seen shaking hands and meeting on the steps of a building in the capital city of Kyiv. “You all are welcome,” Zelenskyy told the delegation in the clip. Pelosi responded, “We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom. We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done.”

The California Democrat took to her Twitter hours later to let the American people know what she was hoping to accomplish during the historical visit. “Our Congressional Delegation traveled to Kyiv and met with @ZelenskyyUa to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine,” she wrote on Sunday (May 1). “When we return to the United States, we will do so further informed, deeply inspired and ready to do what is needed to help the Ukrainian people as they defend democracy for their nation and for the world.”

Taking Pelosi’s lead, Rep. Adam Schiff, who was part of the delegation, shared photos of the meeting with Zelensky on his own social media, writing, “With @SpeakerPelosi, I met with @ZelenskyyUa and those on the frontlines of the war in Ukraine. We had one purpose: to reinforce our commitment to our allies. When we return, Congress must take up @POTUS‘s request for humanitarian and military aid. There’s no time to waste.”

Following the meeting in Kyiv, Zelensky awarded Pelosi a Ukrainian civil honor called the Order of Princess Olga, which is bestowed upon women who have made outstanding contributions to the country and achieved success in politics. The medal was given to highlight Pelosi’s “significant personal contribution” to strengthening American/Ukrainian ties and “supporting sovereign, independent and democratic Ukraine,” read a statement from the Ukrainian government. Zelensky reportedly gifted Pelosi a Ukrainian flag signed by him and female members of the Ukrainian Parliament as well.

Pelosi and her delegation’s visit came two days after U.S. President Joe Biden asked Congress for $33 billion more in aid for Ukraine in their fight against Russia. Biden initially asked for $13.6 billion from Congress, which was enacted in the beginning of April.

Keep reading to see the enthusiastic reactions from Pelosi’s visit, below.

More From Our Partners

ad