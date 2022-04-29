Tom Brady Cozies Up To Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin & More In 1st Pic From New Movie & Gisele Is Here For It

Usually, when a man found himself between Jane Fonda and Rita Moreno, his wife would be very, very suspicious. However, that wasn’t the case for Gisele Bundchen when Tom Brady gave fans the first glimpse at 80 For Brady, the upcoming road comedy featuring Jane, 84, Rita, 90, Lily Tomlin, 82, and Sally Field, 75. Tom, 44, smiled among the cast’s leading ladies in the photo he posted to Instagram on Apr. 28, and Gisele, 41, shared her enthusiasm in the comments section. “I can’t wait to see it!!!”

The movie should be a blast to watch, judging by Tom’s smile in the pic. “80 For Brady! So grateful for these legendary women and the entire team that’s working to bring this story to life,” he captioned the photo. “How many times do you think I had to call for my lines?” he added. His costars looked glamorous as they sat on lounge chairs in a pool setting.

80 For Brady is inspired by the true story of four best friends, who happen to be New England Patriots fans, who take a life-changing road trip to the 2017 Super Bowl to see him play, per Deadline. That’s the Super Bowl where Brady and the Patriots found themselves in a 21-3 deficit against the Atlanta Hawks at Halftime, only to fight their way back and win it 34-28 in overtime. The film’s cast also includes Harry Hamlin, Jimmy O. Yang, Sara Gilbert, Sally Kirkland, Ron Funches, and Stephanie Nash.

Tom would go on to win one more Super Bowl with the Patriots (Super Bowl LIII) before ending his twenty-year career with New England. Like many in the North East, Tom decided to relocate to Florida to finish his career, joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom and the Bucs won Super Bowl LV, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs. After the Bucs were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs, Tom retired…only to change his mind after 40 days. Brady will return with the Bucs for the 2022-23 season.

For Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, the sun is setting on their hit show, Grace & Frankie. The beloved Netflix series aired its final episode that [spoiler alert] saw a 9 To 5 reunion between Jane, Lily, and Dolly Parton. The trio famously paired up in the 1980 film and reunited in 2021 at the Primetime Emmys.