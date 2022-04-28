Dylan Sprouse Shows Off ‘Meat Head’ Body Transformation With Shirtless Gym Selfies

Dylan Sprouse is heating up the timeline in his newest Instagram post, sharing some gym selfies along with some seriously spicy shirtless pics!

Dylan Sprouse
Image Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Dylan Sprouse proves he’s one of Hollywood’s hottest stars in his latest series of photos and video posted to his Instagram. In the posts, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody actor shared a few very sexy gym selfies, sharing with fans how he got so buff!

Used to wear a shirt in the pool as a kid so I decided in my late twenties I wanted to change my body and become a meat head,” he wrote in the caption. “This is my meat head post. Been a long slog but I’m proud of the progress I’ve made and I ain’t done yet.” 

Later in the post, Dylan showed his impeccable, well, pecs, in a few photos, with one seemingly shot in a hotel bedroom (by an unknown person) as he was getting dressed. Dylan took a selfie in the second photo, sharing of shot of himself in what seemed like a gym locker room. The actor’s glistening chest was on full display for the photo as his

 

The glow up is real for Dylan, both mentally and physically. Last year, the actor spoke with Daily Beast about how addiction in his family inspired him, both professionally and personally. “The difficulty of a lot of that stuff is this idea of getting well,” he explained, adding that “a lot of times, people who are substance abusers seem at their best when they’re on substances — it’s the withdrawal that makes them scary to look at and so clearly drug users.”

Dylan has also been public about practicing Heathenism, which is defined as an “irreligious person” — something Dylan once described was a “German pagan thing.”

“I probably started practicing when I was 15,” he told the Daily Beast. “I’ve really always been a solo practitioner. I’ve been to a lot of groups and met a lot of fellow Heathens, and I’ve frankly met a lot of unsavory Heathens — and then I’ve met a lot of savory Heathens. Like any faith, they come in both of those flavors. But I have a much more universalist understanding of the faith.”

“I was just in love with the morals, the values, and the f****** stories,” he added of Heathenism. “I just found it to be so cool, and it’s always been fun for me — to have a path to believe in. And it’s led to so many positive things for me.”

