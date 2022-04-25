Supermodel Lauren Hutton, 78, Poses Topless For Gorgeous New ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Photos

Lauren Hutton, 78, is glowing on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar! The experienced supermodel didn’t hold back when she posed topless for the incredible photo and proved that beauty comes in all ages. In the eye-catching pic, she is wearing an open beige blazer with nothing underneath and is covering her chest with her hands as she also rocks a plaid skirt and gold necklaces.

Her blonde curly hair is down and parted in the middle and she is flashing a beautiful smile to the camera while showing off barely-there makeup. She looks confident and happy in the shining photo and comfortable in her own skin.

Other pics from the photoshoot also showed the beauty looking her best in different outfits. One included her posing in a light green coat as her hair was up and she accessorized with different necklaces, including one that appeared to be a green-blue stone. Another showed her posing in a white blazer that was buttoned and black pants as her hair was down and she had her hands in her pockets.

View Related Gallery Supermodels Who Haven't Aged -- Before and After Pics

Lauren’s epic new photos, which was for the May beauty issue of Harper’s Bazaar, come six decades into her successful modeling career. In addition to doing what she does best (posing for a camera), the beloved star gave an interview to the magazine and talked about her beauty routine, including her skincare routine.

“I don’t spend a lot of time on skin care. I’m usually in a rush to get to bed and make love or read,” she told the outlet while adding that she’s currently reading Savage Beauty: The Life of Edna St. Vincent Millay.

Related Link Related: Elon Musk: 5 Things To Know About The Tesla CEO Who Just Bought Twitter

“The only beauty ritual I have is washing my face with soap and water. It’s horrifying,” she continued. “Then I’ll put on the StriVectin S.T.A.R. Light Retinol Night Oil. It does really good things for your skin. I also have an aloe plant. I cut the leaves open, and I put it all over my face and décolletage.”

“I put castor oil in my hair too,” she added. ‘It’s from a beautiful bean. I use one from Briogeo. I just put it on my fingertips and rub it all over my scalp, and it makes my hair a little less dry and nasty.”

It’s clear to see that Lauren’s beauty rituals are working and helping her to embrace her natural radiant self!