Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Share Passionate Kiss On Romantic Vacation: Photos

Image Credit: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Peta Murgatroyd and husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared sun-kissed photos of a short vacation they took to Ojai, a small, laid-back spot outside of Los Angeles. “…Ojai for a hot minute,” the Dancing With The Stars pro captioned the photos with her Ukrainian-American husband, posted to her Instagram account on April 21. In the selfies, 35-year-old Peta and 42-year-old Maks are seen snuggling up to one another in what appears to be a sunset photo. Maksim is shirtless and wears necklaces, while Peta wears her hair long, with no makeup and a simple gray, long-sleeved shirt. In the second photo, Peta and Maksim go for a passionate kiss, with Peta leaning back as she snaps the steamy selfie.

Peta and Maksim, both Dancing With The Stars pros, appear relaxed, in love, and every bit the artistic athletes they are. Peta’s followers wasted no time in praising the stars for taking time for themselves. “Good on you two! I hope you’ll always take special time just for each other…” read one comment, while another follower joked “I wish my hot minutes were as ‘hot’ as yours!!” alongside fire emojis. On a more serious note, some commenters nodded to Maksim’s Ukrainian background. “So very sorry for what your homeland is going through. Prayers for everyone,” wrote one follower.

The getaway comes after Maks was stuck in Ukraine amid Russian attacks in March, and Peta admitted that she was terrified and considered sending him a “goodbye text.” “To get the phone call and to call him and see him frantically packing his bags, trying to get out of the hotel. I had a heart attack nearly,” she told ET in an April 7 interview.

“I had to sit myself down and calm down for him. The next, what? Eight days that you were there. Eight days were life-changing. Absolutely life-changing,” an emotional Peta said in the heartbreaking interview, before adding “I literally wrote him a text, almost a goodbye text if something happens.” Happily, the couple, who are parents to 5-year-old son Shai Aleksander, were reunited and are now basking in each other’s glow on a romantic getaway in Ojai.