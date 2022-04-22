Ed Sheeran Gives Love To ‘Resilient’ Ukraine In Music Video Filmed In The Country Before Russian Invasion

A new song by Ed Sheeran featuring Lil Baby has a special connection to Ukraine. Ed, 31, released the music video to his track “2step” on April 21 and revealed that he shot the footage in Ukraine prior to Russia’s ongoing invasion. The video features Ed singing among groups of dancers in the streets of the capital city Kyiv. Lil Baby, 27, also makes an appearance to rap his part of the electric song. The three-and-a-half minute-long music video starts with a heartfelt statement from Ed about Ukraine.

“I filmed the video for ‘2step’ in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine before the devastating acts of violence started to take place,” the statement reads. “It was my first time visiting the country and I felt so welcomed during my stay there — everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off. Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there. I stand with Ukraine.”

Ed also revealed that he’ll be donating all record royalties from the “2step” music video towards Disaster Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, which provides resources like food, water, healthcare, and protection to Ukrainians in need. The Grammy Award winner was previously involved in the ‘Concert for Ukraine’ benefit at the end of March. He and Camila Cabello performed their collaborative hit “Bam Bam” at the event, which similarly raised money for the DEC.

So many stars have shown support and donated aid to the people of Ukraine. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis started a GoFundMe campaign that raised over $35 million. Chef José Andres has his World Central Kitchen feeding Ukrainian refugees at the Poland border, while Bethenny Frankel has provided millions in aid through her BStrong nonprofit.