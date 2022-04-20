Devin Booker Fist Bumps A Baby In The Stands After Making Incredible Shot: Watch

Never say that Devin Booker doesn’t make time to give love back to the fans. After making a wild shot during an NBA playoffs game, the Phoenix Suns sharpshooter bumped fists with a baby.

April 20, 2022 10:47AM EDT
Things looked great for Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns at the start of the team’s playoff game with the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday (Apr. 19). Devin, 25, was on fire, and he closed out the first quarter with a fadeaway 2-pointer right as the buzzer sounded. Kendall Jenner’s significant other fell back after making the shot, and found himself face-to-face with an adorable little tot. Devin then raised his fist and dapped the baby’s fist before finishing the half with 31 points.

Just who was that cute little fan in the Supreme shirt? “The most famous baby in Arizona!” tweeted sports reporter Luke Lyddon, who included a photo of the baby and his papa. “The Dad pictured here, Octavio, tells me he was on baby duty for the night, and his son just so happened to become best friends with Devin Booker.”

Unfortunately, Devin’s night didn’t end the way he wanted. He left in the third quarter with a reported hamstring and didn’t return for the rest of the game. The Pelicans also surged to take the second game in the series, 125-114. Game 3 of their NBA Playoffs showdown takes place on Friday (Apr. 22). The Suns are traveling to New Orleans on Wednesday ahead of Game 3, and Booker will get an MRI to evaluate the situation, per ESPN.

“We’ll have more information tomorrow,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “We’ve played without Chris [Paul] and Book before. If we have to play without Book, next man up. We’ve done that all year long.” In the current season, the Suns have gone 8-6 whenever Devin had to sit out. However, the main issue, according to Williams, was how the Phoenix allowed New Orleans to complete 68% of their shots in the second half. The Suns also gave up 16 fast-break points, which sealed their fate. Now, the series is tied at one game apiece.

“That was the worst we’ve ever looked in transition since I’ve been here,” Williams said, per ESPN. “For that to happen in a playoff game is unsettling for everybody.”

