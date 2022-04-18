‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Admits She Was ‘Quite Surprised’ Gabriela Threatened to Quit

Nothing gets by the Head Stewardess, especially nonsense drama when there is work to be done! Daisy Kelliher of Below Deck Sailing Yacht joined HollywoodLife on IG Live to discuss this drama-filled season of the Bravo show, and reacted crew member Gabriela Barragan‘s recent threat to quit. “I was quite surprised,” Daisy admitted. “Everyone is like, ‘Daisy is taking such a hands-off approach,’ and I actually asked several times. I said I would talk to them after the charter, and I asked Ashley and Gabriela, ‘So how did the charter go?’ And they were like, ‘It was great.’ I asked them to air their grievances, I asked if they had any problems, and they were like, ‘No, we think it worked really well.’ So I was like, ‘Okay, sweet, let’s carry on.'”

At the same time, Daisy revealed that Marcos, Gary and Colin were coming to her about Gabriela and Ashley’s ongoing fighting and issues. “I was looking bad at my job. Every time I asked, they said ‘nothing.’ So, I stormed into Ashley’s cabin and said, ‘Don’t tell me everything is great. You need to be direct and tell me what’s going on,'” Daisy explained.

The Dublin native told HL that Ashley went on to tell her about her issues with Gabriela and that she was contemplating quitting. “I very much made her. I was sick of it at this stage,” she revealed. “Was I surprised? Yeah. Because I was very approachable. I asked them several times. And I was like, ‘I don’t know why you felt like you couldn’t come to me. Like I’m right here.'”

While the drama has definitely been aboard the yacht this season, Daisy did say she was incredibly impressed with her crew this season, as they continued to remain professional for their guests. “I think this is why our show is such a success! Our job is so weird, because socializing is a major aspect of every job, but this is on another level,” she explained. “That skill, to be able to socialize and not let it cross into your professionalism is is intense, and it’s not for everybody. People are always like, ‘You live, work, and socialize in this tiny boat all year with each other?’ Yup, that’s the job!”

She added that this year’s team was “really strong” and even believes “our charters were actually better than last year.” However, Daisy warned, “Even though the charters and the guests weren’t affected, there’s still a professionalism, how we treat the boat, how we treat each other. It’s not just about getting that tip and those great reviews, it’s about having good crew morale and a safe working environment… and that part of the job, was maybe bordering on someone either getting hurt or fired.”

Related Link Related: Peres Jepchirchir: 5 Things To Know About Female Runner Who Won Boston Marathon

You’ll have to tune in to Below Deck: Sailing Yacht on Mondays at 8 PM ET on Bravo to find out what happens this season!