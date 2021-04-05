‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Preview: Alli Jokes She’s In The ‘Weirdest Throuple’ With Gary & Sydney

Alli and Gary are just trying to get to know each other, but Sydney keeps getting in the way in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ preview.

Alli Dore and Gary King are trying to figure out if there’s something more between them, but they keep hitting one particular obstacle: Sydney Zaruba. “It’s just impossible for Gary and I to get to know each other,” Alli admits in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 5 episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. “We’re always interrupted every time. Ninety-nine percent of those times that person interrupting just so happens to be Sydney. Weird…”

About 14 hours before their next charter, the trio decides to throw back some shots. Sydney is all over Gary. When Sydney leaves for a brief moment, Gary tells Alli, “Please tell her to go.”

Alli, Gary, and Sydney continue to drink, as the clock ticks closer to charter. Alli goes to use the bathroom and tells Daisy Kelliher that the whole situation is “so f**king weird.” She adds, “It’s like weirdest throuple I’ve ever been in.”

Upstairs, Gary says that he likes spending time with both Alli and Sydney, but there’s one girl he has much more of a “sexual attraction” to. He also admits that he “f**ked up” by kissing one of the girls. He’s talking about Sydney. Gary has been open about the fact that their hookup was a bad idea.” It shouldn’t have happened. I think we both know that. We both knew that then,” Gary said on Watch What Happens Live.

Daisy asks Alli if Sydney’s just being territorial. “I don’t know what’s going on. It’s f**king strange.”

Leading the charge this season on Below Deck Sailing Yacht is Captain Glenn. In addition to Alli, Gary, Daisy, and Sydney, the rest of the crew includes chef Natasha De Bourg, chief engineer Colin Macrae, second stew Dani Soares, and deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux. Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.