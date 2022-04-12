Scarlett Johansson Finally Breaks Silence On Benicio Del Toro Elevator Sex Rumor

Scarlett Johansson is finally speaking out about that rumor about she and actor Benicio Del Toro hooked up in an elevator after the 2004 Oscars.

Some years ago, a rumor began to spread that Scarlett Johansson and actor Benicio Del Toro hooked up at the famed Chateau Marmont after the 2004 Academy Awards. “There was a rumor that went around for a very long time that said that I had sex in an elevator,” the Lost in Translation actress recently told TheSkimm’s 9 to 5ish podcast, finally breaking her silence on the matter. “That was a story that followed me for a long time. But I always thought that was outrageous.”

Although ScarJo didn’t call out Benicio by name, it was pretty clear to what story she was referring. “I was always thinking to myself, ‘That would be tough. It’s a very short period, the logistics of that seem so unappealing to me,’” she added. “I’m a person who’s terrified of being caught doing something I’m not supposed to be doing. So that made the story even that much more absurd to me.”

Those who may have heard the rumor around the block can remember when the buzz began. During an interview with Allure around the time the gossip started to pop off, Scarlett said, “He’s a fabulous guy. Apparently there was somebody with us in an elevator, and we were making out or having sex or something, which I think is very unsanitary.”

The Avengers actress had to later clarify she was being sarcastic, saying that the quote was “taken out of context” after some people read it to mean a confirmation of the alleged hookup. “I never had sex with Benicio Del Toro in an elevator,” she also reportedly told OK!.

Benicio was also asked about the rumors, and he …. sort of … addressed the situation during a 2005 interview with Esquire.

“Did I ever have sex in an elevator with Scarlett Johansson after an awards show? I kind of like, you know, I, well, I don’t know,” he reportedly told the outlet. “Let’s leave that to somebody’s imagination. Let’s not promote it. I’m sure it has happened before. It might not be the last time, either.”

“The Chateau Marmont only has eight floors,” he also added. “I would still be struggling out of my leather jacket by the second floor and wouldn’t even have my shirt off at the seventh.”