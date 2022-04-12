Gilbert Gottfried’s Cause Of Death: What ‘Ventricular Tachycardia’ Is & How Long He Had It

Gilbert Gottfried passed away of ‘recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia brought on by Myotonic Dystrophy type II,’ his publicist said. A doctor weighs in on the illness and how it can be fatal.

Gilbert Gottfried‘s family sadly announced his death at the age of 67 on April 12 and although their statement only included that he had a “long illness,” the comedian’s publicist EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife the specifics of that illness. The cause of death was recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia brought on by Myotonic Dystrophy type II, the publicist said in a statement. We reached out to Pam Pearlman, who is a certified surgical technologist at a hospital in New Jersey for over 15 years, and although she never treated Gilbert, she provided information on what the illness is and how it can turn fatal for a person.

“Myotonic Dystrophy Type 2 is a type of muscular dystrophy,” Pearlman said. “Muscular dystrophy weakens your muscles, and your heart is a muscle. Ventricular Tachycardia is when the lower chambers of your heart beat very, very fast. It would be the Ventricular Tachycardia that killed Gilbert, which would be like a heart attack, as a secondary issue to the muscular dystrophy.”

“Myotonic dystrophy is genetic, and a family history of tachycardia or other heart rhythm disorders makes a person much more likely to develop Ventricular Tachycardia,” Pearlman continued. “Also, ventricular tachycardia can cause sudden cardiac death and, while there are always cases where it does not, sudden death mortality approaches 30 percent in 2-3 years.”

Gilbert’s illness was kept private as it was never mentioned until his death. Fellow celebrities and fans were shocked to hear the heartbreaking news of his passing and quickly took to social media to share tributes that reflected the magnitude of the loss. Stars like Tiffany Haddish, Jason Alexander, and more shared special words.

“Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family,” Jason’s sweet message read.