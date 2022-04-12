Doctor Says

Gilbert Gottfried’s Cause Of Death: What ‘Ventricular Tachycardia’ Is & How Long He Had It

Gilbert Gottfried
Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock
Gilbert Gottfried HBO Presents-Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs held at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 18 Nov 2017
Gilbert Gottfried, Max Gottfried, Lily Aster Gottfried 'Beauty and the Beast' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 13 Mar 2017
Dara Kravitz, Gilbert Gottfried The World Premiere of Lionsgate's and Feigco Entertainment Productions 'A Simple Favor', After Party held at Diamond Horseshoe Sony Hall, New York, USA - 10 Sep 2018
Gilbert Gottfried and Max Aaron Gottfried Celebrities at Detroit Red Wings v New York Rangers, NHL ice hockey match, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 25 Feb 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
and

Gilbert Gottfried passed away of ‘recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia brought on by Myotonic Dystrophy type II,’ his publicist said. A doctor weighs in on the illness and how it can be fatal.

Gilbert Gottfried‘s family sadly announced his death at the age of 67 on April 12 and although their statement only included that he had a “long illness,” the comedian’s publicist EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife the specifics of that illness. The cause of death was recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia brought on by Myotonic Dystrophy type II, the publicist said in a statement. We reached out to Pam Pearlman, who is a certified surgical technologist at a hospital in New Jersey for over 15 years, and although she never treated Gilbert, she provided information on what the illness is and how it can turn fatal for a person.

“Myotonic Dystrophy Type 2 is a type of muscular dystrophy,” Pearlman said. “Muscular dystrophy weakens your muscles, and your heart is a muscle. Ventricular Tachycardia is when the lower chambers of your heart beat very, very fast. It would be the Ventricular Tachycardia that killed Gilbert, which would be like a heart attack, as a secondary issue to the muscular dystrophy.”

Gilbert Gottfried
Gilbert Gottfried sadly passed away on April 12. (Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock)

“Myotonic dystrophy is genetic, and a family history of tachycardia or other heart rhythm disorders makes a person much more likely to develop Ventricular Tachycardia,” Pearlman continued. “Also, ventricular tachycardia can cause sudden cardiac death and, while there are always cases where it does not, sudden death mortality approaches 30 percent in 2-3 years.”

Related Gallery

Stars Who Died In 2022: Photos Of Bob Saget, Ivan Reitman, Meat Loaf & More

Gilbert Gottfried arrives on the red carpet at the Opening Night Gala of 'Love, Gilda' as part of 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at the Beacon Theatre on April 18, 2018 in New York City. Tribeca Film Festival, New York, United States - 18 Apr 2018
Kathryn Hays Veteran actor Kathryn Hays reminisces about her 36 years on CBS's soap opera "As the World Turns," during a break in taping an upcoming episode at JC Studios in New York, . The final episode of the soap opera, which has been running since 1956, will air on Sept. 17 TV As the World Turns, New York, USA
Bobby Rydell performs in concert at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on March 9, 2008. Bobby Rydell, Hollywood, Florida - 09 Mar 2008

Gilbert Gottfried
Gilbert Gottfried on stage. (Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)