Tiffany Haddish, Jason Alexander, & More Stars Mourn Gilbert Gottfried After His Death At 67

Gilbert Gottfried was remembered so fondly by fellow comedians and more in heartfelt social media tributes.

Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of their own. Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried died on Tuesday, April 12 at the age of 67. He was battling Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia brought on by Myotonic Dystrophy type II. Gilbert’s family shared the heartbreaking news in a statement that was posted on the late star’s Twitter account.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” the statement read.

Gilbert was remembered fondly by so many figures in Hollywood who shared tributes on social media in his memory. See the touching messages from Kathy Griffin, Jason Alexander, and more.

Jason Alexander

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander had the kindest words to share about Gilbert on Twitter. “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family,” he wrote.

Marlee Matlin

Oscar winner Marlee Matlin recalled some fun times with Gilbert when honoring the late icon. “I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside,” she wrote, alongside a photo of the pair. “We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter @655jack (they’re like twins). Sending love to Dara & his children. RIP #gilbertgottfried.”



Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin honored Gilbert by re-posting his tribute to his late friends Bob Saget and Louie Anderson from January 2022. It featured a photo of the three comedians, who have now all sadly passed. “Gilbert would be the first one to make a joke about this picture today. The first. And he would not hold back,” Kathy said.

George Takei

Star Trek alum George Takei referred to Gilbert as his “friend” in his Twitter tribute. “I shall miss you, my friend, my sometimes foil, my always pain in my side, usually from the belly laughs,” George wrote. “The heavens are a great deal louder with you out there now, I’m sure. Keep ‘em shaking their heads and smiling, Gilbert,” he added.

Patton Oswalt

Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt had a simple message that he shared after learning of Gilbert’s passing. “F*ck you, death,” Patton wrote on Twitter.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish was similarly devastated about Gilbert’s death. On Twitter, the actress and comedian wrote, “This is a sad day.”

Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart honored Gilbert with a message on Twitter. “RIP Gilbert. Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life. He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn,” he said.

Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill noted that Gilbert had “a unique voice in comedy on so many levels” in his tribute to the comedian. The Star Wars actor also said, “Unpredictable, one-of-a-kind, hilarious & irreplaceable! Thank you for the lifetime of laughs, sir.”

Bill Burr

Comedian and actor Bill Burr referenced one of Gilbert’s skits in his tribute. “Rest In Peace Gilbert Gottfried! First time I saw him live he did his Jackie Kennedy bit: “’ackie do you remember where you were…’ in front of drunk Bruins fans at Nicks. #RIPGilbertGottfried,” he wrote on Twitter.