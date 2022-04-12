Faith Hill Sparkles In Gorgeous Green Gown While Presenting At CMT Awards

For the first time in 12 years, Faith Hill returned to the CMT Awards on April 11, and she looked incredible as she took the stage to present the biggest award of the night

Faith Hill looked like an absolute bombshell at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 11. The mom of three skipped the red carpet in Nashville, but came onstage toward the end of the show in a killer look. This was Faith’s first time at the award show since 2010, and she definitely did not disappoint. This time around, Faith wore a form fitting, long green dress, which sparkled thanks to sequins placed throughout the ensemble.

The gorgeous country singer, who is married to Tim McGraw, completed her look with her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail. She wore dangling earrings and had on heavy face makeup as she stood centerstage. Faith was joined by her 1883 co-star, Isabel May, at the event. Isabel wore a one-shouldered pink gown with side cutout to help Faith announce the Video of the Year winner.

Faith won her very first and only CMT Award in 2003 when she took home Female Video of the Year for “When The Lights Go Down.” This year, she gout to hand out the Video of the Year honor in 2022. The nominees were narrowed down to three candidates before the announcement was made: Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood for “If I Didn’t Love You,” Kane Brown for “One Mississippi” and Cody Johnson for “Til You Can’t.” Faith and Isabel wound up presenting the fan-voted honor to Jason and Carrie.

The 2022 CMT Awards were hosted by Anthony Mackie, Kelsea Ballerini and Kane. Kane was actually added as a co-host at the last minute when it was revealed that Kelsea had tested positive for COVID-19 and would have to do her hosting duties from home. The show was still able to create a set in Kelsea’s home, though, so she was also be able to perform her new single, “Heartfirst,” as planned.

The night was jam-packed withepic performances. Maren Morris took the stage, as did Carrie, who performed her newest hit “Ghost Story.” We also got performances from Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and The Judds, while Kenny Chesney closed out the show with an epic sneak peek at his upcoming summer tour.