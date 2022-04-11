Fashion

Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Sequin Crop Top, Purple Mini Dress & More At 2022 CMT Awards

Despite testing positive for COVID-19 & not being able to attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards in person, Kelsea Ballerini was still the hostess with the mostest in her gorgeous outfits.

Kelsea Ballerini looked gorgeous as the host of the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 11. The 28-year-old singer, unfortunately, could not attend in person because she has COVID-19 but luckily that didn’t stop her from looking fabulous from the comfort of her own home. She attended the red carpet from her driveway wearing a sequin bustier crop top with a Michael Kors suit featuring a pair of high-waisted white trousers and an oversized blazer with sequin lapels.

Kelsea Ballerini looked stunning a purple mini dress with a beaded floral hem at the CMT Awards on April 11. (Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock)

As for her first show look of the night, she slipped into a spaghetti strap purple mini dress with a plunging neckline and a beaded, floral hem.

Kelsea took to Instagram earlier in the day on April 11 saying, “A couple days ago I tested positive for COVID. The CMT Awards are tonight, so unfortunately I cannot be there in person anymore, and I am devastated. I’m gutted. The good news is that I’m feeling a lot better.”

Luckily, Kelsea felt good enough to still host the show along with co-host, Anthony Mackie, 43. Anthony was joined by in-person host, Kane Brown, who took Kelsea’s place at the show. Kelsea looked fabulous despite being under the weather, plus, she even managed to still perform.

Kelsea has been super busy lately considering she was just announced as the new COVERGIRL and we could not be more excited. She looked gorgeous in the new ad wearing neutral makeup featuring a smokey eye with voluminous lashes and a glossy pink lip.

In the photo, Kelsea rocked a flowy white peasant dress with three-quarter sleeves while her blonde hair was down in loose waves. She gushed about working with the brand in a statement, “I’ve been a fan of COVERGIRL for as long as I can remember. I’ve always had an iconic tube of COVERGIRL mascara in my makeup bag, and I even wrote in my journal at age 14 that one day I dreamed of being a COVERGIRL.”