CMT Awards 2022 Winners: Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood & More

The 2022 CMT Awards honored the biggest country music videos of the past year. We’ll be updating the winners list here throughout the show!

The biggest stars in country music gathered in Nashville for the CMT Music Awards on April 11. The night was jam-packed with incredible performances, while presenters handed out awards to celebrate the year’s best music videos. Check out a full list of winners below! The winners in each category will be listed in bold, and we will be updating throughout the night as more are announced. Keep refreshing for the update list!

Breakthrough Video of the Year

“Cross Country” — Breland

“I Can’t” — Caitlyn Smith ft. Old Dominion

“My Boy” — Elvie Shane

“To Be Loved By You” — Parker McCollum

“Just About Over You” — Priscilla Block

“Back Then Right Now” — Tenille Arts

Collaborative Video of the Year

“Never Wanted To be That Girl” — Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

“Thinking ‘Bout You” — Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter

“Lil Bit” — Nelly & Florida Georgia Line

“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Freedom Was A Highway” — Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley

“Buy Dirt” –Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan

“Half of My Hometown” — Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney

Video Of The Year

“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“One Mississippi” — Kane Brown

“Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson

Female Video of the Year

“Right on Time” — Brandi Carlile

“Footprints on the Moon” — Gabby Barrett

“Justified” — Kacey Musgraves

“Circles Around This Town” — Maren Morris

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton

“If I Was A Cowboy” — Miranda Lambert

“Back Then, Right Now” — Tenille Arts

Male Video of the Year

“Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson

“Heart on Fire” — Eric Church

“One Mississippi” — Kane Brown

“Waves” — Luke Bryan

“Forever After All” — Luke Combs

“Country Again” — Thomas Rhett

“Fancy Like” — Walker Hayes

Duo/Group Video of the Year

“I’m Not For Everyone” — Brothers Osborne

“Steal My Love” — Dan + Shay

“Woman You Got” — Maddie & Tae

“I Was On A Boat That Day” — Old Dominion

“Take My Name” — Parmalee

“Same Boat” — Zac Brown Band

“Fancy Like” — Walker Hayes

CMT Performance of the Year

“Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve” — Brothers Osborne from CMT Campfire Sessions

“Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone” — George Straight from CMT Giants: Charley Pride

“Hold On” — Chris Stapleton & H.E.R from 2021 CMT Music Awards

“Three Wooden Crosses” — Kane Brown from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year

“I Quit Drinking –Kelsea Ballerini & Paul Klein from 2021 CMT Music Awards

“Friendship Train” — Mickey Guyton ft. Gladys Knight & Breland from 2021 CMT Music Awards

“Ride Wit Me” — Nelly ft. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & Breland from CMT Crossroads

CMT Digital First Performance of the Year

“Sober & Skinny” — Brittney Spencer

“Dear Miss Loretta” — Carly Pearce

“On The Other Hand/Forever & Ever, Amen” — Jon Pardi

“Three Wooden Crosses” — Kane Brown from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year

Live — Josh Turner

“Things A Man Oughta Know” — Lainey Wilson