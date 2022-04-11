‘American Idol’ Preview: Katyrah Love Is All About The ‘Boogie’ In Her Stellar Top 24 Performance

Katyrah Love is bringing all of her energy to the stage in this EXCLUSIVE preview of her top 24 performance during the April 11 episode of ‘American Idol.’

Katyrah Love wants to get the crowd excited during her top 24 performance. She reveals to mentor Bebe Rexha that she’s going to be singing “Blame It On The Boogie” by The Jackson 5 for her next performance. “I love having fun on the stage, so why not just invite the crowd in?” Katyrah says in this EXCLUSIVE American Idol preview.

Katyrah is a woman of her word. She gets everybody dancing during her performance, including Katy Perry. Everyone is on their feet moving as Katyrah sings The Jackson 5 hit.

This is definitely one of Katyrah’s strongest performances. She commands the crowd and shows off her vocals at the same time. For a young performer, Katyrah has all kinds of confidence. Being able to keep the crowd captivated is something the judges are definitely looking for from the contestants.

Katyrah is hitting the stage on April 11 along with the rest of the top 24 who didn’t perform during the April 10 episode. The contestants are performing in Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Audiences at home will cast their votes, keeping the dream alive for the remaining top 20.

Katyrah wowed the judges with her performance of Whitney Houston’s “Saving All My Love For You” during Hollywood Week. She continued in the competition during Showstoppers week with a stellar performance of Rufus and Chaka Khan’s song “Sweet Thing.” Her stage presence is undeniable. Couple her stage presence with her amazing voice, and Katyrah’s a voice to be reckoned with on American Idol.

The 23-year-old singer from Baltimore, whose real name is Katyrah Davenport, previously auditioned for The Voice. She’s definitely found her right fit with American Idol. She’s also won amateur night at the Apollo Theater. Now it’s up to America to keep Katyrah in the competition. The season 20 contestants are among the most talented Idol has ever seen! American Idol season 20 airs Sundays and Mondays on ABC.