Vanessa Hudgens Insists She Has The ‘Ability’ To Speak To Ghosts: It’s A ‘Gift’

Vanessa Hudgens claimed on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ that she’s had ‘a lot’ of experiences with ghosts over the years, and shared one from her childhood and another that happened recently.

Sign Vanessa Hudgens up for the sequel to The Sixth Sense, because the actress claims to have a connection to ghosts. Vanessa, 33, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show Tuesday, April 5 and explained that she’s “accepted the fact” that she can apparently see and hear ghosts. Kelly Clarkson, 39, wanted to know more about Vanessa’s experiences with ghosts, and the High School Musical star explained that she’s had “a lot of them over the years.”

“Even as a child growing up, I remember getting ready for school when I was eight years old,” Vanessa shared. “And there was, you know those ducks that you pull to toy? There was one of those on the dining room table and I started walking and it just started going alongside me.” Kelly was visibly shocked about this, and Vanessa went on to reveal that she initially “shut down” her ghost communication skills because “the unknown is scary.”

Vanessa continued, “But I recently was like, ‘No, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I’m going to lean into it.” And lean into it she did. Vanessa recently did her “first real paranormal investigation” that involved equipment. Again, Kelly was blown away by this revelation coming from the tick, tick…Boom actress.

Of all the paranormal equipment, a “spirit box” is Vanessa’s favorite, she said. The singer explained how it works to Kelly. “It basically scans radio frequencies really quickly. You wanna do it in more of a rural place so it doesn’t pick up stations. It just sounds like static, but something about the electricity that it creates allows spirits to speak through it.”

Vanessa then shared that she visited a graveyard with her pal Gigi and they successfully communicated with a ghost. We found this one tombstone of a spirit that we were told is very playful. So I turn it on and I’m like, ‘Hi Sam, I’m Vanessa. This is GiGi.’ And then Gigi goes, ‘Sam can you tell us our names?’ And then we just hear, ‘Shhh Vanessa, shhh Gigi.’ “

Kelly, shocked at this wild story, was even more blown away upon learning that Vanessa didn’t flee from the graveyard after the ghost (allegedly) spoke back. “I was like, ‘Cool, do you have anything else you want to tell me?’ ” Vanessa recalled. “And I just hear, ‘Shhh, no.’ You have to tell them to stay because you don’t want spirits to follow you. We’re trying to live without that. We don’t need that all the time,” she added.

As unbelievable as Vanessa’s story sounds, she’s talked about her supernatural talents before. The actress revealed in 2011 that a spirit visited her on a movie set in North Carolina. “I was chasing around my ghost for 10 minutes solid, and then it got way too ferry, and I just left,” she said at the time.