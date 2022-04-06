Mark Wahlberg Selling $87 Million Estate With Over 20 Bathrooms, A Grotto & More: Photos

Mark Wahlberg is putting his almost $90 million Beverly Hills mansion on the market and could turn out a huge profit. Check out photos of the sprawling estate here.

Mark Wahlberg is leaving Beverly Hills as his massive mansion was just put on the market for a whopping $87.5 million. In photos you can see here, the Ted actor’s mega-mansion includes 12 bedrooms, 20 baths, and a separate guest house. The actor and producer first bought the property in 2009 for $8.25 million and spent years thereafter building and adding on to the home.

The property, listed by big time realtor Kurt Rappaport, contains 30,500 square feet and is covered in European limestone. In addition to its numerous beds and baths, it also has a library/study room, a waterfall pool and grotto in the backyard, a tennis court, basketball court, private spa, a 5,000-bottle wine cellar, a huge gym, a movie screening room, and more.

Photos of the interior space show a beautiful, modern-yet-cozy design, with elegant light grey and white walls with unique design flourishes and personal touches. The master bedroom boasts plenty of windows and balcony space, while the living and dining rooms showcase gorgeous, sprawling open spaces with plentiful light and air. The open-concept kitchen features a large island and unique overhead lighting touches, ideal for entertaining and congregating with family.

Those added gems within the property — the full service gym, wine cellar, and home theater — all offer original touches and are outfitted to the max, giving enough space and comfort for maintaining maximum health and entertaining friends and family. The outdoor patio spaces and pool area are exceptionally designed as well, granting an idyllic, pleasurable vibe spending time outside or throwing an eventful party.

Mark has been adding more value to the mansion over the past decade, so whomever is up to purchase the home will definitely need to be in the money!