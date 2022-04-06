Interview

‘Chicago Fire’ Boss Reveals If Jesse Spencer Is Coming Back For The Season 10 Finale

Jesse Spencer
NBC
CHICAGO FIRE -- "Badlands" Episode 803 -- Pictured: (l-r) Randy Flager as Capp, Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz, Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey, Taylor Kinney as Lt. Kelly Severide -- (Photo by: Adrian Burrows/NBC)
CHICAGO FIRE -- "Headcount" Episode 1002 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey -- (Photo by: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC)
CHICAGO FIRE -- "Don't Hang Up" Episode 913 -- Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd -- (Photo by: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC)
CHICAGO FIRE -- "Infection, Part I" Episode 805 -- Pictured: Eamonn Walker as Battalion Chief Wallace Boden -- (Photo by: Matt Dinerstein/NBC) View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Jesse Spencer left at the beginning of ‘Chicago Fire’ season 10, and fans are wondering if he’ll return for the end of the season. Co-showrunner Derek Haas is ‘hopeful’ for a Casey comeback.

The One Chicago fandom was rocked when Jesse Spencer announced that he was leaving Chicago Fire just as season 10 was getting underway. His character, Matthew Casey, left Chicago and moved to Oregon to look after the Darden boys. With the season 10 finale inching closer and closer, will Jesse be coming back to Chicago Fire?

“That would be amazing. That would be a coup for our show if we could talk Jesse into coming back. So status on that is all systems looking good. And yes, I talked to him last week so I’m very hopeful that that’s going happen,” showrunner Derek Haas told TVLine during a One Chicago press junket.

Chicago Fire
Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey on ‘Chicago Fire.’ (NBC)

Derek noted that he doesn’t want to “promise anything until cameras are rolling… but it is our great expectation that we will see both Casey and [his girlfriend] Brett in the finale, because giant, big exciting things are going to be happening. This will be the best finale ever, I’ll go ahead and say it.”

Jesse, who had been with Chicago Fire since its start in 2012, revealed that leaving the show was a “personal” decision. “It was a difficult decision because I’ve loved the show from the start, but there’s other things that I would like to do in the future and some family that I need to take care of,” the actor said during a press conference.

Jesse Spencer
Jesse Spencer was a series regular on ‘Chicago Fire’ until season 10. (NBC)

However, Jesse stressed that he would come back to the show in the future. “It was OK [saying goodbye] because there is the potential for me to come back. I still am in Chicago right now. I’m not running off to Los Angeles or anything, although I might escape for a little bit for the winter,” he continued. The actor noted that he was just “stepping back” and would “be back.” Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.