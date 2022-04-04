Martha Stewart’s Beloved Cat Princess Peony Mistakenly Killed By Her 4 Dogs: I Miss Her ‘Badly’

Martha Stewart revealed on Instagram that her four dogs ‘mistook’ her cat, Princess Peony, ‘for an interloper’ which led to the feline’s death.

Martha Stewart, 80, shared the sad news that her four dogs mistakenly killed one of her cats, Princess Peony. “Burying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony. The four dogs mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self,” the TV icon wrote on Instagram Sunday, March 3.

Martha’s post featured a heartbreaking photo of workers digging a grave for the 12-year-old calico Persian feline. “I will miss her very badly. RIP beauty,” she added.

The famous businesswoman also shared a photo of the late cat to Instagram. “this was the Princess Peony,” Martha wrote alongside the up-close image. Princess Peony was so adorable, and it’s absolutely devastating that she died under these circumstances. After announcing the news, Martha received messages of condolences from Kris Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, and more of her famous friends.

Princess Peony, as well as her sister Empress Tang, was born on May 11, 2009 and moved to Martha’s farm four months later, according to her website. Martha said at the time that the felines “acclimated nicely to their new home and are so joyful, as only kittens can be.” A black male cat named Blackie also lived on Martha’s farm.

In March 2021, Martha spoke to Today about how she turned to her animals, including Princess Peony, for comfort during the COVID-19 isolation. “They are wonderful for your children to have a responsibility of taking some taking care of something else. All of that is, to me, just endemic in this pandemic. It’s a wonderful thing that pets have become more beloved,” she said.