Halsey Dips Out Of Grammys Early After Revealing They Had Surgery Just 3 Days Before Show

Halsey left the Grammy Awards to ‘get pasta and sleep’ after undergoing a major surgery just a few days prior.

Halsey, 27, decided to leave the 2022 Grammy Awards early. The singer revealed on their Instagram Stories that they dipped out of the April 3 event because they were “not feeling super well.” Halsey got surgery a few days before the show, so it was totally understandable that they didn’t last the whole time. They did, however, stay long enough to witness an electric performance from BTS.

“Not feeling super well so I left early. Had to see BTS tho,” Halsey wrote alongside a selfie. “Going to get pasta and sleep. Thanks for everything luv u all.”

Halsey on Instagram pic.twitter.com/JImw0XYTn7 — bts publicity (@BTSPublicity) April 4, 2022

Halsey arrived to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in a burgundy red bustier. The “Without Me” hitmaker showcased the rest of their outfit, which also included a black skirt and a black hat, on the red carpet. Halsey also rocked burgundy lip and cat liner makeup, likely from their beauty brand About Face.

The New Jersey native was up for a GRAMMY in the Best Alternative Music Album category for their fourth LP, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. They lost out to St. Vincent‘s Daddy’s Home. It would’ve been Halsey’s first GRAMMY win.

Hours before the GRAMMYs, Halsey took to Instagram and reflected on how the last time they attended the big show was in 2017, three days after their Endometriosis surgery. “As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago,” they said in the post, which featured pics of Halsey in hospital scrubs. “Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile Fragile but excited,” Halsey added.

Even though Halsey didn’t stay for the whole show, they still looked incredible in their gorgeous outfit on the red carpet. We’re wishing Halsey a speedy recovery.