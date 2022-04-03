Halsey Reveals They’ll Be Attending GRAMMYs 3 Days After Receiving Surgery: ‘Luck Would Have It’

Halsey didn’t say what the procedure was for, but asked for GRAMMY attendees to ‘be gentle’ since they’re feeling ‘fragile.’

Halsey isn’t letting surgery recovery keep them home from the 2022 GRAMMY Awards! The singer, 27, revealed they underwent a procedure just days before the Las Vegas event, scheduled for Sunday, April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. It turns out this isn’t the first time Halsey has had surgery before music’s biggest night, finding themselves in the same spot three years ago.

“The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in,” they explained. “As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago,” they added, captioning a selfie wearing baby blue scrubs and a face mask in hospital. Halsey signed off, “Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited :).”

Following the hospital scrub photo, they gave a look at the rest of their week which included a sweat heart-shaped basket filled with fresh lemons. They also snapped a pic of some gorgeous white flowers, and a cheeky selfie that showed a t-shirt reading, “Angels have no gender but lots of sex.” Finally, they ended the gallery post with an adorable son Ender Ridley, who is now 9 months old. The Edison, New Jersey native welcomed their first child with partner Alev Aydin in July 2021.

Halsey is up for a GRAMMY tonight in the Best Alternative Music Album category for their fourth LP, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The successful project included lead single “i am not a woman, i’m a god,” which the star performed on Saturday Night Live last year. Other nominees in the category include St. Vincent‘s Daddy’s Home, Fleet Foxes‘ Shore, Japanese Breakfast’s Jubilee” and Arlo Parks‘ Collapsed in Sunbeams.

If Halsey wins tonight, this would be their first GRAMMY Award. The star, who has won awards from the American Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards and iHeart Radio Awards, was previously nominated in 2017 for viral hit “Closer” with The Chainsmokers and as a featured artist on Justin Bieber‘s Purpose.