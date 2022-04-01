‘American Idol’ Preview: Katy Perry Cries In Sweet Moment With Pregnant Contestants

Katy Perry is brought to tears while talking about how being a mother changed her in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘American Idol.’ She talks with mom-to-be contestants Sam Moss and Haley Slaton.

American Idol is in the midst of Hollywood Week, and the tears are starting to flow! Katy Perry talks to pregnant contestants Sam Moss and Haley Slaton about being a mom in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 3 episode.

“My lifelong thing is I’m never enough. And then I had my baby and that was like… whoa, there she is!” Katy says as she begins to cry. “I don’t need anyone’s validation anymore. I’m going to do it because I love it, but it’s like, it’s pure love.”

Both Sam and Haley are expecting while competing on American Idol. Katy is mom to daughter Daisy, who was born in 2020. They’re being paired together for the Hollywood Duets Challenge, which will air April 3. “We want our children to just look back at this and say, like, ‘My mom really did it,'” Haley says.

Sam and Haley hit the stage to perform a unique rendition of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own.” Their voices compliment each other beautifully. Proving that we truly do live in a small world, both Sam and Haley are from Iowa.

Sam got her “redemption story” after not initially making it to Hollywood. After her amazing performance of an original song, the judges changed their minds and gave Sam a golden ticket! Haley auditioned while five-and-a-half months pregnant. She earned her ticket to Hollywood after a sensational rendition of Adele’s “One and Only.”

The American Idol season 20 contestants will be paired up for the Duets Challenge. The Platinum Ticket winners handpick their duet partners and rejoin the competition in hopes of making it through to the next round. The judges will watch another round of performances ahead of the Final Judgement. This will ultimately lead up to the reveal of the top 24 of season 20. The stakes continue to get higher! American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays on ABC.