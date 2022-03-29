Olivia Munn Admits She’s ‘Struggling’ In New Postpartum Update 4 Months After Giving Birth

Olivia Munn shared several new photos of herself standing in a spit up-stained sweatshirt that she wore for ‘three days’ straight and revealed she’s both ‘happy’ and ‘struggling’ with being a new mom.

Olivia Munn, 41, is being open and honest about her journey in new motherhood. The actress took to her Instagram story on March 28 to share three new photos of herself standing in a mirror while wearing nothing but a gray Mickey Mouse sweatshirt and black-framed glasses at 1:54 AM, and she revealed her struggles in the captions.

“Post Partum life right now: -everyone’s asleep except me, -been wearing the same sweatshirt for three days (I think, maybe more?), -i’m pretty sure that’s spit up on my shirt, -i’m so happy and at the same time i’m struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously yet so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat),” her first caption read.

“Just checked and yeah, that’s baby spit up,” her second caption read. Her third caption gave a shout-out to other moms up late. “Hi to the other moms up right now (and also eating late night cookies?),” she wrote, referring to the third pic, which showed her standing in the same position and holding a cookie up to her mouth.

Olivia’s posts come four months after she welcomed her son Malcolm with John Mulaney. Since then, she’s been regular about sharing the different issues she’s been having since becoming a mother for the first time. Earlier this month, she said her hips felt “wonky from pushing out a human being” and revealed she had “horrible post partum anxiety.” She also said her fitness routine has been helping her get through the tough moments.

“i got myself up and took my first capoeira lesson today,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Getting back to martial arts made me feel a little bit more [like] myself.”

She’s also been open about breastfeeding and how she’s coping with the new routine. “Breastfeeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply,” she wrote in Jan. “8 weeks in and I’ve taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard.”