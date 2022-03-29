Jesse Williams’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Salary Revealed In New Child Custody Court Docs

The salary for the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star was revealed in court documents upon his request to lower child support payments amid his current Broadway income.

Jesse Williams‘ salary during his Grey’s Anatomy career was revealed in new court documents. Financial records for the 41-year-old actor, who played Dr. Jackson Avery on the hit ABC series, were included in a Los Angeles filing on March 29 where the actor requested to lower his $40,000 per month child support payments to ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

“I am requesting the Court reduce the child support to a reasonable amount I can afford given the significant reduction in my income and the now fluctuating nature of my income,” the former model said in court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. “The child support of $40,000 per month ($480,000 per year) which commenced October 1, 2019, was based almost entirely on my ‘Grey’s’ episodic fees which was my then primary source of income.”

Jesse alleged that he currently makes $1,668 per week while working on Broadway’s Take Me Out compared to his whopping total of $6.2 million plus $183,000 in residuals from the Emmy Award-winning show.

“Child support was also based on my other sources of income which included my ‘Grey’s’ residuals for shows I appeared in during the marriage, and after Aryn and I separated, as well as sporadic income from occasional smaller acting, endorsement or appearance work,” he added. “All of my additional sources of income were/are far less than my former episodic fees from ‘Grey’s.’”

The exes, who share their two kids Sadie and Maceo, officially called it quits in April 2017 after tying the knot in 2012. Just months after filing for divorce, things turned ugly as Jesse wasn’t happy with the way Aryn was handling things because he felt she wasn’t letting him spend enough time with them. Their case was eventually brought to a judge, who ruled for the parents to have joint legal custody in September 2017. It wasn’t until March 2018, though, that Jesse was granted joint physical custody, as well.