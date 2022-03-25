Mindy Kaling Shows Off Weight Loss In Plunging Black Gown While In Her Closet: Before & After Photo

Mindy Kaling showed off her slimmed-down figure while trying on a plunging black gown in her closet in new before and after photos.

Mindy Kaling, 42, has come a long way since her days on ‘The Office,’ but one thing from Kelly Kapoor’s playbook that’s clearly stuck around? Always have fun with fashion, no matter the occasion. In new Instagram photos, the actress, comedian and director stunned in a plunging black gown with a rose embellishment, showing off the results of her recent slim-down and clearly looking happy and confident doing so!

In the new series of photos, shared to Mindy’s verified Instagram on Friday, Mar. 25, Mindy struck a pose in her spacious personal closet while trying on the all-black ensemble. The skintight black gown by designer Magda Butrym perfectly complimented Mindy’s decolletage, from the delicately draped floral embellishment on one strap to the thin halter neckline. Serving her best “candid but not candid” side-eye, Mindy paired the femme fatale dress with iconic black Jimmy Choo heels and delicate silver jewelry. Keeping the caption simple, she chose five black heart emojis, nothing more, nothing less.

Mindy found legions of love in the comments from her famous pals, both in the film and fashion world. Label Rodarte shouted out Mindy’s look by commenting three simple hearts, while former ‘Project Runway‘ judge and designer Nina Garcia couldn’t help but give a little commotion for the dress, commenting: “OBSSESed with the dress.” Naturally, Mindy’s oldest costars also couldn’t resist shouting out how good she looks; Mindy’s ‘The Office’ costars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey both showed their support in the comments, with Angela goofily writing: “Excuse me?!! Dang!”

Though Mindy’s clearly making moves in the fashion world, she also has major film plans on her plate. Mindy will be cowriting the highly-anticipated third installment of the ‘Legally Blonde‘ franchise, set to premiere on May 20 of this year with both Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Coolidge returning to the cast. Mindy also has an animated spin-off of the classic ‘Scooby-Doo‘ series in the works with HBO Max, focused on the beautiful and brainy Velma. In the series, first announced back in 2021, Mindy will reportedly both voice the lead character and executive produce.