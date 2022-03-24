‘The Batman’: Barry Keoghan’s Full Joker Face Revealed In Epic Deleted Scene

How did this get cut?! Barry Keoghan’s Joker meets Robert Pattinson’s Batman in this deleted scene from ‘The Batman.’ The Joker’s full face is shown for the time in all its gruesome glory.

Batman and Joker actually come face-to-face in this new deleted scene from The Batman. Robert Pattinson’s Batman comes to Barry Keoghan’s Joker at Arkham Asylum looking for answers about The Riddler. During their brief but intense conversation, the first glimpse of the Joker’s full face is shown.

Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto, and more have their own specific looks as The Joker. Barry’s Joker is no exception. The deleted scene reveals The Batman’s version of The Joker is even more disfigured and scarred than The Dark Knight’s version. It appears as if he’s been badly burned. The Joker still has his green hair, but only in patches around his head.

There are several scars all over The Joker’s face. The scars around his mouth are a deep red and curve into that signature Joker smile. His laugh is totally unique and echoes all around the Arkham Asylum room.

The Joker looks through Batman’s file on The Riddler. Joker comments that Riddler is very “meticulous” and his “violence is so baroque.” As he checks out the files, a glimpse of the Joker’s bloody hands is shown. “I know who he is,” The Joker whispers. When Batman asks for Riddler’s identity, Joker responds, “He’s a nobody but wants to be somebody.”

Right away, The Joker knows that Riddler’s motivation is completely personal. “He feels these people have all wronged him,” Joker says. When Batman asks why Riddler is writing to him, Joker laughs that Riddler could be a “fan.” He also brings up that Batman could be the “main course” for Riddler.

The Joker begins to provoke Batman. “You know exactly how he thinks,” Joker says to Batman. He begins to bring up the similarities between Batman and Riddler. Batman gets up and begins to walk out. That’s when Joker tells Batman what he really thinks. “I think somewhere deep down inside you’re just terrified ’cause you’re not sure he’s wrong, huh? You think they deserved it, huh? You think they deserved it!” he says before breaking out into a full-on Joker laugh.

The deleted scene was revealed after fans cracked a series of riddles on rataalada.com, the website that was shown at the end of the film. Barry’s Joker was briefly seen towards the end of The Batman after Riddler is imprisoned at Arkham. However, his full face was not shown at the time. The wait was worth it! The Batman is currently in theaters.