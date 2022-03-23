‘The Masked Singer’ Preview: Ken Jeong Explains Why He’s Convinced Firefly Is Alicia Keys

Ken Jeong is sticking with his Alicia Keys guess! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Masked Singer,’ Ken explains why he fully believes that Firefly is the Grammy winner.

The Firefly’s identity continues to be a mystery on The Masked Singer. The masked celebrity will take the stage once again on March 23 in hopes of making it to the season finale. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of The Masked Singer, Ken Jeong is convinced that he knows who the Firefly is.

“For weeks, I have been saying Alicia Keys, and I’ll tell you why,” Ken begins. He believes the fire alarm clue is a nod to Alicia’s hit song “Girl On Fire.”

He also points out Firefly’s scissor clue. “A little-known fact about Alicia Keys, she takes her dresses to a local laundromat to get it tailored,” Ken explains. Since this is Ken, everyone is taking his guess with a grain of salt.

“It’s actually not a bad guess, it’s just the explanation was horrible,” host Nick Cannon admits. Ken claps back, “How dare you.”

The Firefly, who is a member of Team Good, will be going head-to-head with the Thingamabob and Cyclops during the March 23 episode. Two masked singers will be eliminated by the end of the night, allowing only one singer to move on to the season finale.

During her first performance in the season 7 premiere, Firefly began to literally choke on stage. She had to stop mid-performance and get checked out by medical professionals. She eventually returned to the stage and wowed with her performance of a Chaka Khan hit. In week two, Firefly slayed her performance of Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing).” She escaped elimination after a duel with the Ram.

So far, the Ram and McTerrier have been eliminated from the show. McTerrier was the first to be revealed. Pastry chef Duff Goldman was unmasked as the McTerrier in the season premiere, followed by famed sportscaster Joe Buck as the Ram in the second episode. The Masked Singer season 7 airs Wednesdays on FOX.