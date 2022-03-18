Leighton Meester & Adam Brody Enjoy A Surfing Session Date In Malibu — Photo

The famous couple, who share two children, rode surfboards together through the waves in the Pacific Ocean.

Leighton Meester, 35, and Adam Brody, 42, went surfing together in Malibu on Thursday, March 17. The married TV stars were pictured riding the waves on separate white surfboards in the Pacific Ocean. They dressed accordingly by wearing black wetsuits and pairs of water shoes. Leighton and Adam also each wore a hat to block out the beaming Southern California sun.

Adam and Leighton appeared to be having a grand ole time surfing. The photo of the pair showed The O.C. star impressively riding right through a wave on his surfboard. As Adam did so, the Gossip Girl alum watched her hubby while sitting on her surfboard. We can only assume Leighton pulled off some fantastic surfing skills as well.

The couple, who have been married since February 2014 and share two children, previously hit the Malibu waves at the beginning of March. Leighton and Adam were pictured on a surfing date March 4, and at one point, paparazzi managed to capture the adorable pair sharing a romantic kiss.

In late 2020, Adam opened up during an interview with WSJ Magazine about he and Leighton’s latest surfing hobby. “A big part of our quarantine life is that my wife and I have been surfing our brains out,” he said. “My wife will come down with our son half an hour, 45 minutes after I’m up and join the party and we will check the surf on our phones. I’ve been off and on a lifetime surfer. My wife’s relatively new to it but is very dedicated. She is going surfing right now,” the actor added.