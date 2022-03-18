‘DWTS’ Winner Daniella Karagach Reveals Massive Leg Cast In Wheelchair After Injury On Tour

Daniella Karagach sadly had to withdraw from the ‘DWTS’ tour due to her injury. She announced the news via social media, and said the tour was ‘truly a special experience.’

An unfortunate injury has put an end to Daniella Karagach‘s run on the Dancing with the Stars Live 2022 tour. Daniella, 29, who won the latest season of the dance competition series with celebrity partner Iman Shumpert, hurt her leg and had to withdraw from the nationwide tour on March 16. The Brooklyn native posted a photo of herself with a massive cast on her left leg, as she sat in a wheelchair holding crutches. Her husband and fellow DWTS pro, Pasha Pashkov, stood beside Daniella in the photo.

“Well, this was definitely not the way I thought tour would end but I’m grateful for the time I had,” Daniella, who gave a thumbs up in the post-injury snapshot, wrote in her caption. “This was truly a special experience for me and I’ve had the best time being a part of this immensely talented cast. I love my @dancingabc fam so much and I know you guys will keep kicking ass!! 🥺💜.”

Daniella thanked her fans and friends for their “love,” “kindness,” and “support.” She added, “The moments I had on that stage was something I’ll never be able to express. Dancing for you guys was exhilarating. Im so grateful.” Daniella received so much love in the comments section from fellow pros Sharna Burgess, Brandon Armstrong, Artem Chigvintsev, Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, and Jenna Johnson. Iman, 31, told his former partner, “I see u after show mama. Rest up gang.”

Daniella is a newer face on DWTS. She joined the ABC show as a troupe member for season 28, before being promoted to pro-status for the following season. She was partnered with Nelly and they came in third. On season 30 last year, Daniella won the Mirrorball Trophy with NBA star Iman. They beat out frontrunner Jojo Siwa, who was partnered with Jenna.

“Honestly, it was just so much fun,” Daniella told reporters after the season 30 finale, where she and Iman danced a freestyle to Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control” that got a perfect score from the judges. “We had such a good time and that’s all we cared about; all we wanted to do was have a good finale. It’s the last time we got to dance together, and we enjoyed the crap out of it,” she added.